Jason Pearce sends message to Charlton Athletic supporters after club’s win over Cambridge

Charlton Athletic defender Jason Pearce has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s clash with Cambridge United.

Pearce helped his side keep a clean-sheet in this fixture as the Addicks sealed all three points at the Abbey Stadium.

Jack Lankester and Ben Worman both produced efforts for Cambridge in the first-half of this fixture as the hosts pushed for a goal.

Following the break, Charlton stepped up their performance levels and eventually opened the scoring in the 73rd minute as Corey Blackett-Taylor’s deflected strike flew past Cambridge goalkeeper Will Mannion.

The Addicks then effectively secured victory as Chuks Aneke’s effort hit Conor Washington before finding the back of the net.

As a result of this triumph, Charlton moved up to 13th in League One and are now only one point behind Cambridge in the standings.

The Addicks will be looking to back up this win when they host Shrewsbury Town at The Valley this weekend.

After his side’s display against the U’s, Pearce admitted on Instagram that he was pleased that he was able to prevent Cambridge from scoring in this fixture.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Charlton Athletic players play for now?

1 of 24 Who does former Charlton man Joe Gomez play for now? Liverpool Everton Manchester City Arsenal

The defender posted: “Thank you to the travelling fans.

“Pleased to get a clean sheet and the win.

“Need to finish the season on a positive note.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Pearce (@jason06pearce)

The Verdict

Having suffered a 3-2 defeat to Morecambe last Friday, Charlton simply had to deliver a positive response to this performance last night.

Whereas there was an element of fortune for both of the club’s goals against Cambridge, the Addicks did well to prevent their opponents from creating any clear cut chances.

Pearce’s individual performance in this fixture was impressive as he won four aerial duels and made two interceptions as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.52.

With Charlton set to take on Shrewsbury and Ipswich Town in their final two games of the season, it will be interesting to see whether they are able to pick up victories in these particular fixtures after defeating Cambridge yesterday.