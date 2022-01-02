Jason Pearce reacts to Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers

Charlton Athletic suffered their second successive 1-0 defeat on Saturday when they hosted Wycombe Wanderers.

The result made it two games and two losses since Johnnie Jackson was appointed permanent manager as Sam Vokes’ first half finish proved the difference between the two sides.

Club captain Jason Pearce made his fourth consecutive start since recovering from injury and took to Instagram to share his reaction to the disappointing result.

He wrote: “Frustrating afternoon today. Felt like we deserved more. Not the start to 2022 we wanted. We reflect and learn.”

The Addicks had kept three consecutive clean sheets at The Valley in League One, but their momentum in climbing the table was halted by the Chairboys who moved up to fourth after picking up the three points.

Pearce is a senior head in the camp and has even taken on some coaching responsibilities this term, the 34-year-old will be a key figure in ensuring the players learn from the last two matches and come out the other side to kick on in the second half of the campaign.

The Addicks welcome Milton Keynes Dons to SE7 on Tuesday evening hoping to progress in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Verdict

The main concern will be that Charlton have not found the net in either of their last two games.

Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers have both flirted with the automatic promotion places this season and have consistently performed at a higher level than Charlton.

With injuries to Sam Lavelle, Ryan Inniss and Adam Matthews, Pearce has become a crucial part of the Addicks’ backline in the last few months and has been able to roll back the years with his performances.

The MK Dons game is enormous, the opportunity for a day out at Wembley Stadium cannot be underestimated particularly for how much it can build momentum and rally the supporters behind the club.