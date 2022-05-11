Jason Pearce reacts as Jake Forster-Caskey extends Charlton Athletic stay

Jake Forster-Caskey is extending his stay at Charlton Athletic and the news has delighted Jason Pearce.

The Addicks are set for another season in Sky Bet League One in 22/23 and several changes have already been made, with the club opting to let Johnnie Jackson go as manager.

A number of players have had their futures decided, too, with Jason Pearce offered a coaching role, meanwhile.

As for Forster-Caskey, he has extended his stay with the club and that is good to see, after he was struck down for the duration of the campaign with an ACL injury.

Hopefully, he’ll be back to his best come the start of the new campaign and Pearce has backed him up to have a real impact via a post to his Instagram story:

The Verdict

Forster-Caskey is a quality player and if he can stay injury free next season there is no denying that he should have a really positive impact on the club’s fortunes.

He has great attributes when on the ball and is a player that has the ability to change a game when on the pitch, so that naturally is something Addicks fans want to be seeing next season.

His plan now, will be to get a good pre-season in.

