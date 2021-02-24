Jason Pearce reacts after Charlton Athletic suffer disappointing defeat to Burton

Charlton Athletic suffered another loss on home soil last night as they went down 2-1 to League One strugglers Burton Albion.

The Addicks have not won at The Valley since December 12 and a lack of confidence is beginning to show in Lee Bowyer’s men.

It may also not help that Bowyer keeps switching his systems – this time he lined up with three centre-backs as opposed to the 4-4-2 he’s used in recent weeks.

Charlton’s goal came through a now-familiar combination – an Andrew Shinnie corner was diverted into the net by the head of Preston loanee Jayden Stockley.

But it didn’t take long for things to unravel, with Mike Fondop-Talom netting an equaliser in the first half and the winner came on 53 minutes for the Brewers, with Ben Watson going down as the unfortunate own goal scorer.

There’s no doubt that Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has turned Burton around in a short amount of time, but Charlton fans were very much hoping to get back to winning ways so it was a massive frustration for them to see their side fold yet again.

Understanding their anger is Charlton skipper Jason Pearce, who has issued a rallying cry on Instagram following the latest defeat.

“Losing tonight isn’t good enough, as a group we know we have to be better, and things have to change and quickly,” Pearce posted.

“Starting tomorrow. Stay with us, we need you.”

The Verdict

Short and sweet from the Charlton captain, who lasted 72 minutes last night before being subbed off for striker Ronnie Schwartz.

His message hasn’t gone down well with everyone looking at some of the comments on the post, but there’s no reason to believe he isn’t committed to the Addicks badge.

But if anyone will be frustrated it will be Bowyer, who as a player was very passionate and aggressive and he will be hurting just as much as the fans – but if he doesn’t turn the form around fast then he could find himself on the chopping block.