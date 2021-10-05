Jason Pearce gives his two-word verdict on latest Charlton Athletic announcement

Karoy Anderson signed a professional contract at Charlton Athletic on his 17th birthday on Friday the club announced today.

Club captain Jason Pearce was lauding the praise on Anderson and gave his thoughts on his potential on Twitter.

He wrote: “Big future.”

Many of the younger players at the start of their careers at Charlton have mentioned how much of a good influence Jason Pearce is as a model professional and a senior head at the club. Karoy Anderson has a lot to live up to after earning the contract at such a young age but also the praise from the 33-year-old.

Anderson has been at the club since the age of nine and made a substitute appearance in the club’s FA Youth Cup defeat to Sheffield United last season.

Whether this deal means the midfielder is set for some potential first team involvement, a non-league loan spell or even just an accelerated step up into the U23 side only time will tell but for the club to show the intent to keep him at The Valley until 2024 suggests his potential is high.

Quiz: Have Charlton Athletic ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Won the top tier of English football Yes No

Pearce has taken on some additional coaching duties after signing on for another year in SE7 this summer, therefore he could have a greater relationship and knowledge of Anderson’s game than just being the club captain.