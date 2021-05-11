Jason Pearce delivers end of season message to Charlton Athletic fans

In a season that promised so much with a new-found stability off the pitch, Charlton Athletic missed out on the play-off places by the narrowest of margins.

The Addicks have had much uncertainty over the years with ownership issues but with Thomas Sandgaard’s takeover that came in September came a new-found optimism that there would be an immediate return to the Championship.

Charlton were in and around the top six for the majority of the season but a drop-off in form in February saw the club slip away and even though they lost just one of their last 15 league matches, they were pipped to the post by Oxford United after Portsmouth slipped away.

Nigel Adkins will be hoping to lead the club to an automatic promotion push next season and one player who will be hoping to be around for the journey is skipper Jason Pearce, who is out of contract this summer.

The 33-year-old played in 26 League One matches and he will be hoping to earn an extension off the back of that, and he’s also issued a message to Charlton fans following the climax of the season where he predicts for big things to happen in 2021/22.

The Verdict

Pearce is a real leader at The Valley and with no fans present this season, it was up to him and other senior players to rally the troops when things weren’t going so well.

The centre-back played his part in Charlton’s strong end to the campaign and he will have no doubt impressed Adkins enough to be offered an extension going into next season.

Will he be a regular starter? Time will tell – he isn’t getting any younger and Adkins may prefer some younger options but Pearce must be a great figure to have in the dressing room and it wouldn’t be a surprise really to see him lifting the League One title next season.