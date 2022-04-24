Jason Pearce delivers Charlton Athletic message following Shrewsbury Town win

Jason Pearce delivered a message to Charlton Athletic supporters after they beat Shrewsbury Town in their final home game of the season on Saturday.

The defender completed 90 minutes as the Addicks look to finish the season strongly after a poor period under previous manager Nigel Adkins. Pearce made his 174th appearance for the club in the win and will be pleased with the end to the season.

Charlton will be spending a third successive season in League One, with the Addicks sat firmly in midtable, planning is almost certainly in place for next season.

It was a good end to the home campaign though, with a win and clean sheet leaving the former Bournemouth, Leeds and Wigan defender pleased with how the Addicks are capping off the season under Johnnie Jackson, as he took to Instagram to thank supporters.

Pearce wrote: “Buzzing to get a win for the last home game of the season. Special day to share with my family. Thank you to the fans for your support all season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Pearce (@jason06pearce)

The win means Charlton are sat in 12th, eight points off Ipswich in 11th as they look forward to ending an inconsistent season with a trip to the Tractor Boys next Saturday.

The Verdict

It’s been a season to largely forget for supporters after their poor start under Adkins. However, under club legend Jackson, there should be high hopes for what lies ahead.

The squad will need tuning to how he wants it, but with them knowing what division they will be in for a while now, it would be a surprise to see some early business not concluded shortly after the end of the season.

There will need to be additions, if they are to be competitive next season as the gap in points between top half is significant.