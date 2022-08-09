Jason Knight’s situation at Derby County amid Birmingham links: What is the latest news?

Jason Knight was one of many key performers in Derby County‘s valiant battle against relegation in the Championship last season, and the Irishman is certainly one of the most capable players in League One this season.

With the Rams’ squad still taking shape under Liam Rosenior, Knight has played at right back in both matches so far, a 1-0 win at home to Oxford United and a loss to the same scoreline at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Naturally, there has been interest in the Irishman’s services due to his age, the level he is playing at, and the promise he has shown in 121 appearances for Derby to date.

Knight is something of a manager’s dream with his breathless high work rate and ability to play in a vast majority of midfield roles, not to mention at right back at the moment.

The 21-year-old would have been frustrated not to level proceedings at The Valley with a close range header at the weekend as he acclimatises to his new role and responsibilities.

Birmingham City and Burnley have emerged as interested parties but Liam Rosenior explained the Rams are in a strong position in terms of keeping Knight at the club when he spoke to BirminghamLive last week.

It feels as if the Rams will be content allowing Knight to run down his contract at Pride Park, that expires in the summer of 2023, to ensure they retain his services for their promotion bid this season.

Due to his age, Derby would be set for a significant compensation payment should he leave at the end of his deal next summer, not a fee that reflects his true value in the market but some consolation, and that could be deemed as enough with the club potentially confident that they could tie him down to a new contract if they are able to win promotion back to the second tier this season.

More than one season at third tier level could stagnate Knight’s development, but as things stand he is going nowhere.