Jason Knight update emerges ahead of Derby County’s FA Cup clash with Torquay United

Derby County head coach Paul Warne has revealed that Jason Knight could potentially make his return to action next week when his side take on Liverpool in the third round of the League Cup.

The midfielder has not featured for the Rams since their meeting with Manchester City’s Under-21 outfit in the EFL Trophy last month.

Knight picked up an issue with his knee and his ankle in this particular fixture.

As a result of this injury, the 21-year-old was forced to watch on from the sidelines for Derby’s recent clashes with Ipswich Town, Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe.

In the absence of Knight, the Rams managed to accumulate five points from the four aforementioned league fixtures.

Before travelling to Anfield on Wednesday, Derby are set to take on Torquay United in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend.

This particular fixture is set to come too soon for Knight.

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the Gulls, Warne has shared an update on the midfielder.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about the Republic of Ireland international, the Rams boss said: “Jason Knight is really good.

“It’s not like are trying to hold him back but he is absolutely desperado.

“Whether he will be available for the Liverpool game (we will have to see).

“None of the injured lads will be back for the Torquay before anyone gets excited.”

The Verdict

Whereas it remains to be seen whether Knight will feature against Liverpool, he is clearly making progress in terms of his road to recovery and thus it won’t be long before Derby fans are able to watch him in action again.

With the Rams set to take on Milton Keynes Dons on November 12th in League One, there is a chance that the midfielder will be held back for this particular fixture.

During the current campaign, Knight has demonstrated his versatility by playing in a number of different positions for the Rams as he has made 16 appearances in all competitions.

The Derby academy graduate could potentially play a major role in the club’s push for promotion in the coming months if he maintains his fitness as well as his consistency.