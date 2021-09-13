Jason Knight starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face WBA tomorrow

Derby County face an uphill battle when they travel to the Hawthorns to take on Valerien Ismael’s West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday evening.

Wayne Rooney will be hoping his side can bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Friday evening.

The former England captain does not have much room for manoeuvre in terms of squad rotation but can guarantee that the Rams will leave everything out on the pitch at the Hawthorns. Possibly taking a bit of inspiration from the way Gary Rowett’s Millwall applied themselves to earn a 1-1 draw against the Baggies on Saturday.

Here, we have predicted how Rooney will set Derby up for the midweek fixture, just the one change…

Jason Knight made his return from injury on Friday evening and could come straight in for Tuesday evening.

Knight played 45 games for the club in 2020/21 where Ravel Morrison managed just five for ADO Den Haag and therefore could be more ready for the fast turnaround, particularly having only played eight minutes at St Andrew’s.

Derby will be looking over their shoulders now just two points above the relegation zone in 16th, anything from this match would be a bonus with the Baggies firm favourites.

However it will still be an interesting test of their defensive resolve, despite their age Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka are building a strong partnership at the heart of defence, in that Derby have hope.