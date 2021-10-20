Jason Knight responds after Derby County goal vs Luton

Derby and Luton played out a 2-2 draw last night and Jason Knight found himself on the scoresheet for the Rams for the first time this season – and then admitted to Rams TV (via Derbyshire Live) that he wants to ‘score a few more’ over the remainder of the campaign.

The Rams have found themselves struggling both on and off the field due to the club being plunged into administration. Wayne Rooney’s side have picked up some good results so far but with the administrators coming in at Pride Park, it has led to the team being docked points.

It’s sent them right down to the bottom of the table but after another point against Luton, the side now have four points and are only five away from escaping the relegation zone completely.

Quiz: Did these 25 Derby County transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Kelle Roos joined Northampton Town on loan True False

Every point is vital for the side now then and it was partly down to Jason Knight’s goal and performance that the club were able to add another one onto to the board last night.

The 20-year-old has become integral to Derby and the way they want to attack teams and although his goal against Luton was the first of the year for him, he has previously had two assists this season and has looked bright each time he has featured. He has struggled with a number of injuries and niggles but is now back firing and wants it to continue.

Now, having bagged one goal, Knight is determined to add more to his tally. Speaking to Rams TV (via Derbyshire Live), he said when quizzed about his injuries: “It was tough, but you always get these knocks in your career. I had the little one at the start of this season, but I’m delighted to be back playing and hopefully score a few more goals.”

The Irishman will no doubt have a big role to play for Wayne Rooney’s side this season and if he can manage to stay injury free and keep scoring on a regular basis, then he could establish himself as one of their best players this campaign.

The Verdict

Jason Knight has looked very impressive for Derby and is still just 20 years of age. He looks like he has a bright future in the game and is already thriving in difficult circumstances at Pride Park.

He has been one of the few bright sparks and Derby fans will be delighted to see him amongst the goals and featuring regularly for the club. If he can find the net more consistently and keep teeing up his teammates with regular assists, then he could be a key asset for them as they try and escape relegation.