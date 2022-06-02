Jason Knight provides update on Derby County future amid Premier League and Championship transfer interest

Derby County had a tough season this year not helped by off the pitch issues including a points deduction at the start of the season that already had the Rams starting the season with a big hill to climb.

Despite a good effort, Wayne Rooney’s side could not save themselves and suffered relegation to League One.

With Chris Kirchner’s takeover expected to go through soon, Derby are looking towards some brighter times and will be aiming to return to the Championship on the first time of asking next season.

However, due to their new league status, they could also find themselves losing a number of players this summer who return to the Championship instead.

21-year-old Jason Knight made himself a key part of the side this season making 38 appearances and the midfielder was also able to contribute two goals and three assists during the campaign, and following Derby’s relegation it was reported that Championship and Premier League clubs were interested in acquiring him.

As a result of his good form, the Republic of Ireland international could be one of the players set for a departure from Pride Park this summer, and although he isn’t giving too much away right now, the youngster has hinted that he needs to be playing as high as possible in the EFL pyramid to retain his place under Stephen Kenny.

“I’ve still got another year at Derby. So, at the moment I’m still there,” Knight told Pundit Arena.

“Obviously, everyone knows it’s been a tough year with things behind the scenes.

“But I’ve played my part, and I played a lot of games. I was happy in that aspect, but what the future hold, I don’t know. I’ve got a year left, so we’ll see what happens.”

“It’s a really competitive squad that we’ve got now [with Ireland] and you need to be playing football at the highest level you can. And that’s something for me and the manager to talk about, but for now I’m still here.”

The Verdict

Jason Knight has had a brilliant season with Derby and shows a lot of promise as a player going forward. Whilst his future currently lies at Pride Park, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a move come up for him during this summer.

The midfielder clearly wants to play at the highest level he can therefor meaning if a Championship move did arise for him this summer, it would be one worth taking to get himself back into that higher league as well as helping his international prospects.

Furthermore, as much as Derby would love to keep him themselves, Rooney won’t stand in the way of a chance for one his young players to progress.

At only 21-years-old, there is a great chance that Knight could make it to the Premier League you just hope he has the opportunity to keep the intensity up.