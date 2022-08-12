Jason Knight move? The big Birmingham City transfer dilemmas facing Eustace ahead of September 1st

Birmingham City boss John Eustace still has time to do some transfer business before the end of the summer window and the club could certainly see some more incomings or outgoings.

They’ve already signed a total of five players despite not having the biggest budget and with takeover talk having been the main focus of the summer so far for the club.

The Championship club have done some good business, adding the experienced John Ruddy on a free transfer and signing Dion Sanderson from Wolves too on a loan deal.

However, the Blues may still want some more players and have still been linked with transfer bids for a few other names – so here are the transfer dilemmas for Eustace before the window shuts.

Doing a Jason Knight deal

With Derby County now playing in League One, there are a few players in their squad who you would expect to be playing higher in the football pyramid and could end up out of the exit door with the Rams this summer.

One such player is Jason Knight, who has been a key player for the club over the last few seasons. He’s played in 114 games already for Derby and has 13 goal contributions to his name and has already begun to represent his country too. Now, with the player in League One, Birmingham have been linked with a transfer bid for the midfielder.

However, with the Rams wanting a big bid to tempt them into a sale, will Birmingham have the cash? Will they sell other players to fund a bid for the player or will they have to look to other targets instead of Knight? It’s something that Eustace will have to consider. With the Blues not having the biggest budget – but wanting a more creative player in the top end of the field – would they put all the eggs in the Knight basket and find the funds or do they look to another player instead this window?

Making a Hannibal Mejbri loan bid

Another potential signing for Birmingham is Hannibal Mejbri, who Manchester United certainly won’t sell on permanently.

However, the Red Devils might be prepared to let him leave on a short-term deal and Birmingham are one club considering a bid for the player this window. They’ve done business with United in the past, so there is a chance that Erik Ten Haag could be willing to do a deal for another player this summer.

Again though, Birmingham don’t have a lot of funds and a deal may depend on how much of the player’s wages both the Blues and also Man United are prepared to pay. He represents another creative option in the top end of the field instead of Knight but would Birmingham and Eustace prefer a permanent signing rather than a loan one? And are there other teams willing to pay more and offer the player more gametime?