Jason Knight & Louie Sibley react as Krystian Bielik hands Derby fitness encouragement

Derby County players Jason Knight and Louie Sibley have been among the men to express their delight at seeing Krystian Bielik stepping up his recovery from injury.

The midfielder has been missing for some time and has obviously been a big loss in the Derby side given the quality he brings right in the middle of the pitch.

However, he is stepping up his recovery and after taking to Instagram to share his own joy at the progress he is really starting to make, both Knight and Sibley were quick to send messages of support, as well as being joined by former Rams forward Martyn Waghorn who obviously played alongside Bielik during his time at the club:

The Verdict

Bielik is a quality player and having him back in the side for next season will be a huge boost to the Rams and Wayne Rooney, who are otherwise having quite a tough pre-season.

Knight himself has got his own injury lay-off to work through now after a clash with Rooney in a training ground exercise and he’ll be looking to use Bielik’s example as one to follow in his rehab period.

It’s also nice to see Waghorn monitoring developments at his old club, as he prepares for the new season with Coventry City.

