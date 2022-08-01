Jason Knight issues message about Wayne Rooney after Derby County exit

Jason Knight has explained what he learned from working under Wayne Rooney at Derby County.

The midfielder was an important figure for the Rams last season, playing 38 times in the league as the team suffered relegation to League One.

Derby were in administration from September to July, before the 36-year old confirmed his departure from the club.

But it was a difficult period for everyone involved with the team, with a 21-point deduction penalty all but securing their place in the bottom three of the table.

However, Knight has praised how his former manager handled the difficult situation at Pride Park and has claimed that Rooney’s calmness under these circumstances was radiated onto the pitch by the team.

“I think with the situation that was going on, he was a calm head and in a tough situation,” said Knight, via Derbyshire Live.

“He showed a lot of calm in tough moments and I think that was reflected in the squad and some performances. I think I’ve picked up a lot of things, not only that. But he’s shown really good character.”

When asked what he learned from his former boss, he responded: “Just his grit and determination.”

Derby are now being managed by Rooney’s former assistant coach Liam Rosenior, who took charge of the team’s first league game of the new campaign last weekend.

The Rams earned a 1-0 victory over Oxford United, with Conor Hourihane scoring an 80th minute winner.

Up next for Rosenior’s side is a trip to the Valley to face Charlton Athletic on August 6.

The Verdict

Derby performed well on the pitch despite all of the difficulties behind the scenes last season.

The team came far closer to overcoming their points penalty than many thought they could, with Rooney receiving a lot of public plaudits in the process.

But it is now up to Rosenior and the team to earn promotion back from the third division now that the ownership situation has been cleared up.

Knight could be a central figure in that rebuild, if he does remain with the club beyond the summer transfer window.