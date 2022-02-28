Jason Knight details key Derby County aim ahead of Cardiff City tie

Derby County midfielder Jason Knight has stressed the need for his side to convert good away performances into victories ahead of their trip to the Welsh capital to face Cardiff City tomorrow evening, as he spoke to the Rams’ media team.

Wayne Rooney’s men travel south having failed to win a point or three against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon, putting in a reasonably decent performance at Kenilworth Road against a play-off contender in Luton Town but being undone by Danny Hylton’s strike.

This was their second consecutive defeat following their 2-1 loss against Millwall last week, two setbacks in their quest for survival with fellow relegation battlers Barnsley moving above them in the table following their 3-2 win against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

The Rams’ loss against Luton was particularly demoralising with their away form proving to be detrimental to their survival chances, winning just two league matches away from Pride Park this term.

Considering some of their promising away performances, some of which have been particularly impressive with their squad’s inexperience, they will be extremely disappointed not to have come away with more points.

And this is something they will be focusing on improving according to Knight, whose team will be searching for a rare 2021/22 win on the road when they travel to face the Bluebirds tomorrow night.

He said: “We had chances and could have been two goals up early on but we need to start turning the screw ourselves and turning those away performances, maybe good sometimes performances, into wins and we will go to Cardiff on Tuesday with the determination to do that.

“We’ve been really good at home in front of our own fans and we’ve been having a lot of sell-outs recently, and we need that to continue, but I think it’s down to us as players when we go away to perform and bring three points back to Pride Park.”

The Verdict:

Everyone knows how good they can be at Pride Park, so if all remaining games were played in the East Midlands, you would certainly fancy their chances of escaping the jaws of relegation and remaining afloat.

With their home crowd behind them and their team spirit, there’s no reason why they can’t go unbeaten at home for the remainder of the season and this would really boost their chances of survival.

However, they will find it hard to secure their second-tier status unless they start picking up points away from Pride Park.

These are points that could go on to be crucial at the end of the season and considering the superior goal difference they have over their fellow relegation battlers, that’s effectively one point in itself.

No disrespect to Cardiff – but they are currently at the lower end of the table and if Derby can’t remain unbeaten there – then things really do start to look bleak for them with Barnsley’s resurgence.

Reading look wobbly at this stage though, so this should give them a bit of belief going into this midweek clash.