Jason Knight and West Ham: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Derby County have had a very tough season so far, and there’s no doubt that the remit from now until May for Wayne Rooney is to keep the team in the Championship.

Despite the many negatives that have contributed to putting the Rams in the position they are, there have been a few positives – notably the emergence of several exciting youngsters.

One of the standout players to really make his mark is Jason Knight. The 19-year-old has featured in every single league game so far, impressing with his composure and ability on the ball.

And, it appears his form is attracting attention from elsewhere, after the Irish Mirror revealed West Ham have joined Burnley and Crystal Palace in the race for the teenager. Here we assess whether a transfer could happen in January.

What do we know so far?

Firstly, we know that Knight has proven himself to be one of the top youngsters outside the Premier League, so it’s no surprise there is top-flight interest.

The report claims that the Hammers are ‘serious’ about trying to sign Knight, and an offer may be made in the coming weeks.

Derby’s takeover situation, which has still not been completed, means it’s unclear who would deal with any bid that did arrive.

Is it likely to happen this month?

You’d have to say not at all, for so many reasons.

As touched upon, the uncertainty surrounding Sheikh Khaled’s purchase of the Rams means Derby have bigger issues to sort right now. Once that goes through, he wouldn’t endear himself to the fans if Knight was sold immediately.

Then, you have the fact the midfielder is crucial to the team. Derby are in a difficult position, so losing a key player is not going to help at all.

Therefore, it’s going to take a ridiculous offer from West Ham to sort this in January.