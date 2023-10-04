Highlights Eiran Cashin, a defender, has attracted interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and shows potential as a modern defender.

Max Bird's contract is ending soon and he could potentially be moved on in January. He had shown good form before getting injured.

Tyrese Fornah, acquired from Nottingham Forest, has started to emerge as a promising player, impressing with his ability to find teammates and win duels.

Derby County have had many brilliant players come through their ranks.

Whether it be academy graduates like Tom Huddlestone, Will Hughes, or Jeff Hendrick, who all went on to play in the Premier League, or ones who were only there for a brief time, like Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, or Tom Lawrence, the Rams have had a great many talents pull on that white shirt.

Times were better when the above-mentioned players were with the club. Unfortunately for Derby they, yet again, find themselves trying to scrap their way out of the third tier of English football and back into the Championship.

Despite their less than ideal start to the current season, the club does still have some players that make you think of some of the exciting times of the past. Some of them are older, experienced EFL players, others have been breaking through and making waves in the last few years, and they could reach the heights of some of the club's former famous names.

These are the 4 Derby County players who could be the next big stars to emerge.

Eiran Cashin

The Irish defender is the most obvious pick on this list.

There was heavily reported interest in him from Brighton & Hove Albion. When a club like Brighton are interested in a 21-year-old from League One, you know there's a lot of potential there. Reports from John Percy of The Telegraph said that, by August 24th, the Seagulls had seen four bids rejected by Derby for Cashin. He added that the only bids that the club would accept would be in excess of £3 million and that he'd have to come back on loan immediately and play the rest of the season for County.

No deal was done and he's remained in the East Midlands, but you can see if you've watched him play that he's got all the qualities required of a modern defender.

Max Bird

Bird, like Cashin, is a player that could see his stock rise after a move away from Pride Park. The 23-year-old's contract runs out at the end of this season, and there's a likelihood that he could be moved on in January.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior had shown some interest in reuniting with his former player, but an early season injury postponed any move.

Prior to that injury, he looked to be in great touch. He assisted two goals in the four league games that he played before picking up his ankle injury.

He and his Irish teammate are both Rams academy graduates. The club might look to profit off of the two, but that could allow them to grow into even better players, at a higher level.

Tyrese Fornah

At an ancient 24-years-old, Fornah is the oldest player on this list. County acquired him from Nottingham Forest in the summer, having been on loan at Reading, in the Championship, last season.

His last few games for Derby were where he started to emerge as the player that people thought he could be when they signed him. Showing an ability to find his teammates well, and a resolute strength in winning duels, he's impressed over his last 200–300 minutes of football.

Yes, it's a small sample size, but it could be a glimpse of what's to come.

Liam Thompson

Derby really have had some bad luck when it comes to injuries in the centre of midfield: Bird, Conor Hourihane and Thompson were all injured at one time.

Just like his 23-year-old teammate, he'd made a good start to the season, got hurt, and his contract is up at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

But at his age (21), if they can keep him on at Derby, they could have a starlet on their hands.