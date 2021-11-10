Jarrod Bowen in: The best combined Hull City XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

In the last five years, Hull City have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the Football League.

From the elation of achieving promotion to the Premier League in 2016 to the misery of being relegated to the third-tier of English football in 2020, it is fair to say that life is rarely dull if you are a Hull fan.

The Tigers managed to secure an immediate return to the Championship earlier this year and have since gone on to struggle for consistency at this particular level.

Currently 22nd in the second-tier standings, Hull know that they will need to step up to the mark in the coming months if they are to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight in 2022.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the best combined Hull XI from the last five years.

Do you agree?

Before going on to achieve a great deal of success with Rangers in Scotland, Allan McGregor helped Hull achieve promotion to the top-flight by making 44 appearances for the club in the Championship.

Andrew Robertson demonstrated some real signs of promise for Hull during his time at the MKM Stadium as he played 33 games in the top-flight during the 2016/17 campaign.

Right-back Lewis Coyle has established himself as a mainstay in the club’s starting eleven since joining Hull last year and has already made 15 appearances in the second-tier this season.

Harry Maguire managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.07 in the Premier League for the Tigers before sealing a move to Leicester City in 2017 whilst Curtis Davies produced a host of assured performances during his time at the club.

Tom Huddlestone delivered the goods on a consistent basis for Hull in his first spell and recently rejoined the club.

Jake Livermore’s solid displays in a Tigers shirt eventually earned him a move to West Bromwich Albion in 2017.

Kamil Grosicki also made the switch from Hull to the Baggies after providing 53 direct goal contributions in 123 appearances for the club.

A stand-out performer during the club’s brief return to the top-flight, Robert Snodgrass scored seven goals and provided five assists for his team-mates in 35 appearances.

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen regularly gave the club’s supporters something to shout about during his time with Hull.

The 24-year-old managed to find the back of the net on 54 occasions for the club before joining West Ham United in 2020.

Abel Hernandez provided the firepower for Hull during their 2015/16 promotion campaign as he scored 20 goals in the Championship.