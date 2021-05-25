Jarrod Bowen comparison made as West Ham line up move for 29-goal EFL hotshot

Football pundit and former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that West Ham United could well be signing another Jarrod Bowen in Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong this summer.

As recently reported by The Sun, the Hammers are in hot pursuit of the Rovers hitman and would be willing to pay big money in order to get the 24-year-old to the London Stadium after securing Europa League football for next season.

It wouldn’t be the first time that West Ham and more specifically David Moyes have raided the Football League for it’s best talents, with their previous addition of Bowen from Hull City having proved to have been a masterstroke, with the winger really thriving in East London.

Now Whelan has gone as far to say that Armstrong could well have a similar impact if he makes the move south to join the Irons, with the ex-frontman stating the following:

“We’ve seen beforehand that David Moyes isn’t afraid of dipping into the Championship to get players.

“He did it before, didn’t he, with Jarrod Bowen from Hull. Look at how he’s progressed in his career, how well he’s settled into the Premier League. It’s brought out the best in him.

“It could be another one of those players from the Championship that thrives underneath David Moyes.

“He’s (Armstrong) not proven in the Premier League but he has progressed. He does stand out there for Blackburn Rovers.”

The Blackburn forward scored 29 goals in 43 games across all competitions for the club this season and currently has a contract at Ewood Park which expires in June of next year.

The Verdict

It seems to me that there is a growing feeling that Armstrong will be sold by Rovers this summer if the money on offer meets their asking price.

He has given his all for the football club without little reward for his brilliant exploits and is arguably deserving of a move to the Premier League after yet another prolific campaign.

West Ham are sure to be in the market for a striker this summer after seeing Sebastian Haller move to Ajax and Armstrong is one that would fit the bill for how Moyes wants his side to play.

Rovers would welcome the financial gain of cashing in on their star man but his goals will be very hard to replace for Tony Mowbray and co.