Highlights Carlisle United could earn a big sum from Jarrad Branthwaite's potential summer transfer amid Premier League interest.

Manchester United may pursue the 21-year-old defender, with Old Trafford seeing him as a priority signing despite Everton's high price tag.

The significant fee from the potential sale could greatly benefit Carlisle, helping the club invest in facilities and squad improvements.

Carlisle United may be set to earn a big sum from the sale of Jarrad Branthwaite this summer - with Manchester United reportedly in pursuit of the Everton defender.

According to Football Transfers, a price tag has been set by the Toffees for the centre-back amid interest ahead of the summer market.

Branthwaite came through the Carlisle academy system before making the switch to the Premier League side in 2020.

The Toffees agreed to a sell-on clause as part of the deal, meaning the League One side will be owed a percentage of any future sale.

The defender has earned a lot of praise for his performances for Sean Dyche’s side this season, which has led to speculation over his future at Goodison Park.

Jarrad Branthwaite transfer latest

It has been reported that Manchester United are set to pursue a move for Branthwaite this summer.

Dan Ashworth is set to arrive at Old Trafford in a prominent recruitment position, and he has persuaded the Jim Ratcliffe-led part of the Man United ownership that the 21-year-old should be a priority signing in the transfer market.

Everton have placed a price tag on the player worth up to £75 million, which could net Carlisle a significant fee as part of their sell-on clause.

It has not been revealed what percentage the third division side will be owed, but it is set to be considerable.

The Merseyside club’s preference would be to hold onto the player, but their precarious financial position may force them into a sale, which United are hoping to take advantage of.

While a £75 million price tag has been placed on Branthwaite’s future, it is believed by the Old Trafford hierarchy that a deal can be agreed closer to the £65 million mark.

Branthwaite has a contract with Everton until the summer of 2027, but the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules may force the club towards a sale this summer.

Carlisle United league position

League One Table (As it stands March 11th) Team P GD Pts 17 Shrewsbury Town 37 -24 41 18 Reading 37 -5 39 19 Cambridge United 36 -13 39 20 Burton Albion 36 -17 39 21 Cheltenham Town 36 -20 34 22 Fleetwood Town 37 -20 32 23 Port Vale 35 -24 32 24 Carlisle United 36 -32 23

Carlisle are likely to be competing in League Two next season, so this potential considerable sum will be quite welcome.

The team has struggled in the third division this season, with the team currently sitting bottom of the table.

Just one win in their last 11 league games has seen them fall well adrift of safety, with the gap to 20th place now 16 points with 10 games remaining.

Next up for Carlisle is a home game against promotion-chasing Barnsley on Tuesday evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Branthwaite fee could be huge for Carlisle

Carlisle have produced a number of Premier League calibre players in recent years, including Dean Henderson and James Trafford.

Branthwaite also came through the academy system, and the benefit of a good youth set-up will be quite clear if a big fee comes this summer from their sell-on clause.

A possible seven-figure sum could have a big impact on the club’s finances, and could allow them to invest in improvements to their facilities, as well as their first team squad.

This could prove a very important moment for the long-term health of Carlisle, and could help them make a swift return back to League One with their relegation now looking inevitable.