Jarrad Branthwaite and Sheffield Wednesday: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Sheffield Wednesday are juggling the transfer window alongside a search for Tony Pulis’ permanent successor at Hillsborough.

Pulis was sacked by Dejphon Chansiri late in December, with the Wednesday owner now looking for his successor.

Added to the workload of the Wednesday owner in the transfer window, with the relegation-threatened Owls needing to boost their squad.

One of the many names linked with a move to Hillsborough is Jarrad Branthwaite.

What do we know so far?

Branthwaite is a young centre-back currently on the books at Everton.

The Daily Mail reports how Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End hold an interest in Branthwaite, as do Sheffield Wednesday.

The 18-year-old has made five senior appearances for Everton on the back of signing from Carlisle.

He’s featured only once this season, though, with the centre-back forced to settle for minutes in the youth team.

Interest in him has now emerged in the Championship.

Is it likely to happen this month?

Links to Sheffield Wednesday are relatively fresh and there’s nothing to suggest that the Owls are chasing a deal here that they’ve got no hope of wrapping up.

The squad at Hillsborough needs a bit more depth at the back and the signing of an Everton prospect wouldn’t be the worst move in the world.

However, Blackburn and Preston are interested, which gives Wednesday some competition.

An additional stumbling block at Hillsborough is the fact that there’s no manager in place.

Chansiri appears to be pulling the strings at the moment, but what if a new manager comes in between now and February then doesn’t want Branthwaite?

It’s all a little bit complicated, which isn’t the case at Blackburn or Preston.

My gut would tell me that Everton will be much more comfortable with their prospect heading to Ewood Park or Deepdale.

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897