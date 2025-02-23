This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are no strangers to moving on their key assets when the time is right – with Romain Esse and Zian Flemming both departing The Den in the last two windows.

Despite losing some real quality, Alex Neil's side are still in with a shout of reaching the play-offs in 2024/25, which is a nod to the fact that the Lions have some quality in their squad to keep up with some of the bigger names in the league.

We asked our Millwall Fan Pundit, Lucas, who the Lions’ most-prized asset is right now, and how much he’d want the club to ask for if they were to sell.

It’d take a huge bid for Millwall to sell Japhet Tanganga

Speaking to Football League World, Lucas said: “Most prized asset is absolutely Japhet Tanganga.

“He’s top quality. I’ve run out of superlatives to describe him to be honest. He’s good on the ball, good in the air, he’s a good tackler, just a quality all-round defender. Improves those around him for us, which is really important.

“Our record with and without him speaks for itself.

“So, yeah, he's absolutely the most-prized asset at the club right now.

“If he was to leave, I'd want £12-15 million as a minimum. So that's the kind of price tag that I’d put on him; he’s that important to us.

“Our form, when he has missed games, has been really poor. So it would take some doing to replace him in that backline.”

Millwall proved shrewd operators to land Japhet Tanganga

Tanganga spent the second half of last season on loan at the Den with his Tottenham Hotspur deal expiring in the summer.

This provided Millwall with an incredibly low-cost chance to have a look at the defender before deciding whether to commit further — they liked what they saw.

Tanganga’s deal wasn’t renewed by Spurs, so he joined Millwall permanently, signing a “long-term” deal at the Den. His Premier League and European pedigree has shone through.

Japhet Tanganga appearances at Spurs by competition (Transfersmarkt) Premier League 27 FA Cup 8 EFL Cup 7 Champions League 2 Europa League 3 Conference League 3

As reaction from fans like Lucas shows, he’s carried his performance levels through from his loan stint in the 2023/24 season.

He’s been solid at the back for the Lions and has even managed to contribute a couple of Championship goals himself at the other end, making him a regular fixture in Neil’s side.

But they may have to fight hard to keep hold of the defender, even with a lofty price tag, as the former England Under-21 international is attracting Premier League interest, with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Southampton and West Ham United all credited with an interest, according to GIVEMESPORT.

That will not be music to the ears of fans like Lucas, but it does prove what an incredible bit of business the Lions pulled off, given they only signed Tanganga permanently this summer, and could already be looking at a substantial profit.

One thing is for certain, if Tanganga does go in the summer, he will not be easy to replace, so Lucas is right to want his club to demand a significant fee if interest intensifies this summer.