Millwall’s decision to appoint Joe Edwards as head coach last season was one that backfired spectacularly.

The former England youth coach was tasked with changing the style of play at The Den, and turning the team into one that would take the next step and reach the play-offs.

As we know, that didn’t happen, with Edwards’ time at The Den not going to plan, as he won just four of his 17 games in charge before the club turned to Neil Harris to guide them to safety in the Championship.

Joe Edwards' Millwall Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Goals For : Goals Against 17 4 4 9 17 : 26

Japhet Tanganga has flourished at Millwall

So, Millwall fans won’t look back on Edwards’ short reign with any fondness, but the one thing he does deserve credit for is the signing of Japhet Tanganga.

The defender joined on loan from Tottenham in January - and Tanganga made it clear that Edwards was a key factor in his decision to move to the Lions, as he had worked with the boss with England’s U17.

Tanganga only played five games under Edwards, so he can’t take credit for his performances, but the centre-back quickly became a key player, and he was impressive under Harris as Millwall went on a great run to stay up.

In the summer, with his deal at Spurs expiring, Tanganga had a choice to make on his future, and Millwall managed to secure his signature on a permanent basis.

Given his displays whilst on loan, many viewed this as a real coup for the club, and the 25-year-old has justified that thinking with how he has continued to thrive for the Londoners.

Tanganga has been excellent in central defence alongside Jake Cooper, with Millwall’s success this season built on the back of clean sheets and being hard to beat.

In total, they have recorded seven shut-outs in 14 games, and whilst it’s a collective effort, and a smart tactical setup from Harris, Tanganga has been a key part of it.

He is a physically imposing player, who relishes a battle with strikers, but he crucially has that change of pace that allows him to recover quickly in certain situations.

That makes him the ideal partner for Cooper, and the duo were at their best on Wednesday night as Leeds United were beaten at The Den.

Not only did they combine to keep the Whites’ excellent attack very quiet, but Cooper also assisted Tanganga for the only goal of the game.

Japhet Tanganga can be a Millwall favourite

Tanganga has had a stop-start career so far, as he was very highly-rated at Spurs, but injuries and a lack of game time hindered his progress.

So, the talent has always been there, but he had lost his way in his career before joining Millwall.

During that initial loan spell, the fans recognised they had signed someone who could be a top Championship player, and that appreciation was a factor in his decision to join permanently.

Since then, he has kicked on again, and all connected to Millwall will be dreaming about what this season could bring.

Back-to-back victories against Burnley and Leeds show that Harris’ men are a force at this level, and it will give them confidence that they can be in the promotion mix come May.

For that to happen, Tanganga will be pivotal, with the centre-back proving to be the one positive from Edwards’ short spell at Millwall.