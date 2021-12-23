January update detailed as Brentford race West Ham, Newcastle and others for Nottingham Forest player

Brentford are continuing to closely monitor in-demand Nottingham Forest 20-year-old Brennan Johnson but it is difficult to see a deal happening next month, according to The Athletic.

The Reds attacker has turned heads with his form for the Reds this season, scoring five times and adding four assists as he’s become a key attacking weapon under first Chris Hughton and then Steve Cooper.

A host of Premier League clubs, including Everton, West Ham United, and Newcastle United, have been linked with Johnson while The Telegraph’s John Percy reported yesterday that Brentford had a £10 million offer rejected last week, with the Championship club insisting he’s not for sale.

As per The Athletic, the Bees are continuing to monitor the Wales international’s development closely but it is difficult to see a deal happening in the winter window.

Johnson’s current deal, which he signed in 2019, is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

It appears Brentford are going to have to be patient in their pursuit of Johnson.

Forest are said to have wanted a fee of around £10 million for him in the summer window on the back of his impressive season on loan at Lincoln City but it is no surprise to see them reject an offer in that region ahead of January.

Not only has the 20-year-old established himself as one of the most exciting young attackers in the Championship, which has inflated his value, but he’s also a pivotal part of Cooper’s squad and looks vital to their promotion chances this season.

Losing the academy product midway through the season could be a hammer blow to their hopes of going up to the Premier League this season, so you feel it’ll take a significant fee to prize him away in January.

His contract situation will need to be addressed in the future and may make a summer deal possible but it allows the Reds to stand strong next month.