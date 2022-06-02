January transfer revelation emerges involving Sheffield United and QPR

Championship club Sheffield United made an approach for Wolves centre-back Dion Sanderson in January but had already given Queens Park Rangers assurances that he would end up in west London, according to The Star.

The 22-year-old featured regularly in the second tier last term, starting the 2021/22 campaign at Birmingham City and putting in a respectable shift at St Andrew’s before being sent to the English capital during the winter.

It initially took him time to get back up to match fitness during the opening stages of his spell under Lee Bowyer – but he impressed when he finally managed to get senior game time under his belt and they were the victims of their own success with the Englishman as Bruno Lage’s side decided to recall the young defender and send him to a side competing higher up in the division.

Initially looking as though he would remain behind Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet in the pecking order, he finally got his chance to shine at Loftus Road in February.

A red card early in his spell and a poor performance in the R’s loss against relegated side Peterborough United tainted his time in west London to an extent, though that hasn’t deterred other sides with Sheffield United and Sunderland both being linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

The defender could have secured a move to Bramall Lane in January though, with the Blades making an approach for his services during the winter window. At that point though, this approach was too late with Sanderson already then-QPR manager Mark Warburton that he would make a temporary move to Loftus Road.

The Verdict:

The 22-year-old seems to be a man of his word and this is why Paul Heckingbottom’s side should be relaxed if they engage in advanced talks regarding his signature – because his loyalty should help them to win the race.

However, the Blades may not be able to offer him a permanent move just yet, though a temporary move could be something that works out with Heckingbottom needing at least two additions at centre-back with Charlie Goode, Ben Davies and Filip Uremovic departing.

Ideally, he would have come in during the January window because they were in need of more depth in that area at the time, with Heckingbottom’s switch to a back three meaning they had a shortage of options to choose from in this area.

If they do decide to opt for a loan move for the 22-year-old this summer, they should be looking to make a move for Liverpool’s Davies or someone else permanent in their quest to build for the long term.

Davies may be the ideal addition considering Jurgen Klopp’s side aren’t likely to demand a huge amount for his services and could potentially be willing to offload him for free as long as they can get him off their wage bill for good.