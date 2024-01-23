Highlights Charlton Athletic's disappointing form has put pressure on manager Michael Appleton, but he remains in his position and has insisted he will not resign.

The club's January transfer window activity suggests that the board still have faith in Appleton, as they have made several high-quality signings.

The signings, including players who have previously won promotion from League One, indicate that Charlton is aiming for more than just survival this season.

It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Charlton Athletic in League One so far.

The Addicks were among the promotion favourites in the third tier heading into the season after a strong summer of transfer business, but they lost four of their first five league games, resulting in the sacking of Dean Holden in late August.

Michael Appleton was appointed as Holden's replacement, and he made a positive start to life at The Valley, going unbeaten in his first six league games, but his side's form has declined significantly in recent weeks.

Charlton are now without a win in their last nine league games after they were beaten 2-0 by Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, with goals in either half from Mark Helm and John Brayford sealing all three points for the Brewers.

Appleton's men currently sit 16th in the League One table, seven points clear of the relegation zone and 19 points from the play-off places.

The Addicks are back in action when they host Northampton Town on Tuesday night, and Appleton is in desperate need of a victory as pressure increases on his position.

Speculation that Appleton had been dismissed gathered pace on social media over the weekend, but Appleton remains in post, and he insisted that ahead of the game against the Cobblers that he will not resign.

While many Charlton supporters may be keen to see another managerial change, the club's January transfer window activity indicates the board retain faith in Appleton.

Charlton Athletic's January transfer window suggests Michael Appleton backing

It has been a busy January transfer window for the Addicks, with seven new players arriving at The Valley so far this month.

Charlton Athletic - January 2024 signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Tyreeq Bakinson Sheffield Wednesday Loan Lewis Fiorini Manchester City Loan Conor Coventry West Ham United Permanent Macaulay Gillesphey Plymouth Argyle Permanent Rarmani Edmonds-Green Huddersfield Town Permanent Freddie Ladapo Ipswich Town Loan Lewis Ward Swindon Town Permanent

Charlton have done some outstanding business, and some have been surprised by the quality of their signings considering their lowly position in the table.

The Addicks have brought in three players who won promotion from League One last season with their respective clubs in Tyreeq Bakinson, Macaulay Gillesphey and Freddie Ladapo, hinting that the club do not plan on merely surviving in the division this season.

Ladapo is a standout addition having scored 21 goals to help Ipswich to promotion last season, and he should form a prolific partnership with Alfie May, who has netted 20 goals since his arrival from Cheltenham Town in the summer.

Charlton beat Championship side Sheffield Wednesday to the signing of Conor Coventry, representing another impressive coup for the club, while they also managed to convince Rarmani Edmonds-Green to leave Huddersfield Town and drop down to the third tier.

Some may question whether Appleton is behind the signings, but the arrival of Lewis Fiorini, who Appleton has signed twice previously at Lincoln City and Blackpool, suggests he is playing a key role in recruitment.

Charlton allowed Holden to bring in a significant number of players during the summer before sacking him after just five league games, so the influx of signings does not guarantee that Appleton's job is safe, but it would be a surprise if the club were to part company with the 48-year-old in the near future having backed him so strongly in the window.

Of course, the impressive business does increase the pressure on Appleton to deliver, and scrutiny on his position will increase further should his side's poor run of form continue, but for now, it looks like the Addicks are willing to give Appleton time to turn around their fortunes.