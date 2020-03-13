January signing in, 26-y/o out: The ratings suggest this is the best Barnsley XI this season

Barnsley are in real trouble at the bottom of the Championship, as they battle to retain their status as a second-tier club this season.

The Tykes have been beaten in their last two league games, which has seen their relegation-threatened rivals pull clear of them in the table.

But what would their best starting XI be this season if we went off Whoscored’s ratings?

Find out below….

Bradley Collins is in goal for Gerhard Struber’s side, and his inclusion in the starting XI ahead of Samuel Radlinger is likely to be because of an upturn in recent performances which saw the Tykes give themselves a fighting chance of survival. The shot-stopper has a Whoscored rating of 6.56.

The defensive three will be made up of Aapo Halme, Mads Juel Andersen and Michael Sollbauer, which probably won’t come as a surprise to the Oakwell faithful.

Sollbauer has a Whoscored average rating of 6.91, which puts him third in the standings for the whole Barnsley squad, and he’ll be keen to build on an impressive start to life with Gerhard Struber’s men. Halme has a Whoscored rating of 6.81, whilst Andersen is closely followed behind with a rating of 6.78.

Clarke Odour is at left-wing back with a Whoscored rating of 6.80, with Jordan Williams being the highest rated right-back at the club so far according to Whoscored with an average rating of 6.74.

It won’t come as a surprise to see that Alex Mowatt is in the starting XI for the best Barnsley team so far this season. The midfielder has an average Whoscored rating of 6.92, which puts him second in the overall standings this term.

He is joined in the centre of midfield by Mike Steven-Bahre, who has a rating of 6.62, which edges him into the team ahead of the likes of Kenneth Dougall.

Cauley Woodrow is played in behind the strikers, with the 25-year-old already scoring 14 goals so far this season, and he has a Whoscored rating of 6.90.

Conor Chaplin is included unsurprisingly as he has ten goals and four assists to his name in this year’s campaign. The former Portsmouth man has a Whoscored rating of 6.72.

He is joined in attack by Jacob Brown, who tops the charts for Barnsley with a Whoscored average rating of 6.94. Brown has eight assists to his name this season, and will be keen to add to that tally as the season progresses.

Can you score full marks in this Barnsley quiz?

1 of 16 By what scoreline did Barnsley beat Manchester United in a 5th round replay in the 1997-98 FA Cup? 2-1 3-2 3-1 2-0