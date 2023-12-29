Highlights Lee Gregory's departure from Sheffield Wednesday in January is beneficial for all parties involved.

Gregory has been frozen out of the Wednesday side this season, playing just one minute of football since October.

Multiple EFL clubs are interested in signing Gregory in January, which would free up space and wages for a new forward to be brought in by manager Danny Rohl.

The decision to let veteran striker Lee Gregory leave Sheffield Wednesday in January would be a call that is best for all parties involved.

The 35-year-old striker joined the Owls in 2021 and cemented his place as the club's starting striker until this season. Gregory has played 86 times for Wednesday since his debut, netting 27 times in a fairly successful spell at the club.

However, this season Gregory has found himself frozen out of the Wednesday side. He has played just one minute of football in the Championship since October and has struggled to make the match day squad at Hillsborough at all.

Since Danny Rohl was appointed manager of Wednesday in October this year, Gregory has only made three appearances for the side, totally less than 90 minutes.

Lee Gregory League Statistics for Sheffield Wednesday - Transfermarkt (as of 29th December) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 41 11 5 2023/24 13 1 0

With Wednesday currently sitting in the relegation as the lowest-scoring team in the Championship, a change of strikers seem to be very much needed.

The Owls have already targeted Birmingham's Scott Hogan according to Alan Dixon, which could signal the end of Gregory's time at the club as EFL club's swarm to secure his signature in January.

Multiple EFL clubs are interested in Lee Gregory January signing

The Star reported that a number of EFL clubs are interested in the Owls striker, with Darren Witcoop confirming that a number of League One club's are keeping their eye on the former Millwall forward.

Witcoop also reported that Wrexham are interested in signing the out-of-favour Gregory, with manager Phil Parkinson looking to sign another striker to help carry the side to promotion from League Two this season. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Gregory could move for little or no fee to Wrexham in January.

While no specific clubs were mentioned, interest in the striker would free up space in the squad and wages for another forward to be brought in by Rohl.

Danny Rohl wants to sign a striker in January

With the expected departure of Gregory, Rohl has spoken about the need to add a new forward to his side, with a lack of goals a worrying issue for Wednesday this season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, the Wednesday manager confirmed that the club were looking at a new striker in January, revealing that the club is lacking somebody to clinically finish the chances the rest of the team create in their matches.

“We need in front some players that have maybe really the quality to finish. This is in the whole team and you can see this is a team that is able to compare with our opponents.

“I have never seen a game since I arrive here that we weren’t in the game, OK maybe you look back and maybe Millwall, but in this game we had many chances. This is the good point, we can face every opponent but also to take something we need everything and we must be much more clinical in both boxes.”

With no other teams in the division scoring less than the Owls so far this season, it is clear that Rohl has a point, and a new striker to replace Lee Gregory is a must in the upcoming transfer window.