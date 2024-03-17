When a team is chasing promotion, there are times when they have to dig deep to get themselves a result, and to have a player that can work miracles after coming off the substitutes’ bench can make all the difference.

Southampton have had exactly that with Joe Rothwell in recent weeks, with the January addition from AFC Bournemouth already proving his worth with four strikes after coming on as a replacement.

Valuable additions from the bench are something that can make or break a promotion push, with the squad depth of those fighting at the top making all the difference in the latter parts of games, as well as keeping players fresh as the season reaches its climax.

Russell Martin will know exactly how pivotal Rothwell has been to his Saints side of late, with his late brace earning his side all three points against Sunderland last weekend.

Rothwell strikes prove decisive for Southampton in Sunderland and Huddersfield matches

It looked like being a case of two points dropped for Southampton against the Wearsiders, with Stuart Armstrong and Adam Armstrong finding the net in the first 45 minutes at St Mary’s before Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham levelled matters with 20 minutes to play.

But as soon as the scores were level the Southampton boss released his secret weapon; and within four minutes Rothwell had fired his side back into the lead with a first-time volley from just inside the area.

The former Blackburn Rovers man tied the game up three minutes later as he despatched a loose ball into the Black Cats’ net, making it four goals from 273 minutes played for his new side since making the move along the south coast earlier this year.

That return of a goal every 68 minutes has proved so valuable for his side, with another brace off the bench turning the match against Huddersfield Town on its head a matter of weeks beforehand.

Joe Rothwell's Southampton FC Stats Appearances 9 Starts 2 Minutes played 273 Goals 4 Mins per goal 68 As of March 14th, 2024 Source: FBRef

With the Terriers leading 2-0, a sublime volley from the edge of the box halved the deficit, before rifling in another just a minute later to level matters before his side went on to win the game 5-3.

Every side at the top of the table has a player that can come on and turn the tide into their favour, and for Southampton that is Rothwell, with his ability to find the back of the net matched by his assurance on the ball and ability to keep possession ticking over.

Only Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy (six) has more goals from the bench than Rothwell this season, while teammate Ryan Fraser also has four alongside Omari Hutchinson of fellow promotion-chasers Ipswich Town.

Southampton’s Championship run-in and how Joe Rothwell can figure

The utilisation of the whole squad will be key for Martin as the Saints look to close the gap on the automatic promotion places, which stands at six points to Leeds United as things stand, although Saints have a game in hand on Daniel Farke’s side.

With no match for the next two weekends due to the FA Cup and upcoming international break, Saints have to wait until Good Friday for there next taste of Championship action, with Middlesbrough coming to St Mary’s.

Martin will be looking for his side to make it three consecutive victories to keep the pressure on at the top of the table, before a crunch clash with Ipswich on Easter Monday.

A trip to Blackburn Rovers follows, before three straight home matches against Coventry, Watford and Preston North End, in a run of four matches in ten days that will see the whole of the squad being called upon to keep legs fresh.

That is where players such as Rothwell can excel, as their fresh energy and enthusiasm reaps the rewards in the dying embers of games, and with trips to Leicester City and Leeds United in their final three matches of the season, every single player in the Southampton squad will need to play their part if they are going to get over the line.

As showed already, Rothwell's goals from midfield may prove pivotal in the battle for the automatic promotion spots, and if he has to keep on coming off the bench and making an impact then so be it.