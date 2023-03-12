January recruit has given Middlesbrough a different dynamic as they chase down Sheffield United: Opinion

There’s a lot to like about Middlesbrough at the moment with Michael Carrick’s side continuing their brilliant form with a win at Swansea City on Saturday.

The work the former Manchester United coach has done with Boro has been nothing short of outstanding and it’s remarkable that they’re even in the mix for automatic promotion when you consider the situation he inherited.

However, this is no fluke, with the Teesside outfit playing some stylish football that has blown rivals away over the past few months.

Naturally, Chuba Akpom has attracted most of the plaudits due to his superb form in front of goal, with Cameron Archer’s arrival another that brought envious glances in the Championship, as the duo form a devastating partnership in attack.

Yet, one deal that perhaps went under the radar included Archer’s Aston Villa teammate, as Aaron Ramsey joined on loan, and it’s his arrival that could be massive during the run-in.

Of course the front two are the main attacking points in this team and they have enough quality to win games on their own, but it’s the 20-year-old midfielder that has given Boro a different dimension going forward.

A return of three goals in his last two games give an insight into what Ramsey is about and the England youth international is exactly what Carrick needed.

With plenty of energy and intelligent movement, he is someone willing to run from deep and he has shown with a few instinctive finishes, that he has a composure and quality in the final third when it matters.

As Hayden Hackney and Johnny Howson patrol the midfield, Carrick gives a license for others to get forward and that freedom is allowing Ramsey to flourish.

Plus, the width comes from the full-backs, especially down the left, in this Boro side, enabling the England youth international to get into goalscoring positions without disrupting the balance of the team.

Whilst Akpom has firmly established himself as the main man at the Riverside Stadium, you never want to be reliant on one player, particularly when you’re chasing automatic promotion like Boro.

So, the January business that Boro got over the line was hugely impressive as they won the race to sign Archer – who is showing what all the fuss was about.

There wasn’t such fanfare at the arrival of Ramsey, who had an injury-hit time with Norwich earlier in the campaign, but the last two games have shown that he could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business after adding another attacking threat to this classy Middlesbrough side.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.