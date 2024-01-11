Highlights Jordan Rhodes is currently the top scorer in League One, making him a key player for Blackpool's promotion hopes.

There were concerns that Huddersfield Town might recall Rhodes from his loan spell at Blackpool, but that is no longer possible.

The signing of Bojan Radulovic by Huddersfield Town may have helped secure Rhodes' stay at Blackpool and provided a boost to the Seasiders' forward line.

Going into the second half of this season, Blackpool will no doubt have their eyes set on winning promotion back to the Championship from League One.

The Seasiders currently sit eighth in the third-tier standings, just four points adrift of the play-off places, with 20 games of their regular season still to be played.

As a result, they are far from out of the running at this stage, and one man who could be key to their hopes of securing a return to the second-tier of English football, is Jordan Rhodes.

So far this season, the striker has enjoyed an excellent campaign with Neil Critchley's side, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 22 league games for the club.

League One top scorers 2023/24 season - stats from Transfermarkt Rank Player Club Goals 1st Jordan Rhodes Blackpool 15 2nd Alfie May Charlton Athletic 15 3rd Devante Cole Barnsley 14 4th Jamie Reid Stevenage 14 5th Colby Bishop Portsmouth 13 As of 10th January 2024

As a result, Rhodes will surely be someone Blackpool look to between now and the end of the campaign, to fire them back into the Championship.

However, that situation could have been rather different, had things played out in other ways over the past few days.

Rhodes set to see out the season at Blackpool

Of course, Rhodes is still currently only on loan with Blackpool, having joined the Seasiders on a temporary basis from Championship side Huddersfield Town, back in the summer transfer window.

As a result, Rhodes' form at Bloomfield Road has seemingly generated some concerns around the club recently, that the Terriers could recall him in January.

Indeed, with the Yorkshire club currently battling to avoid relegation from the Championship this season, as they sit just three points clear of the bottom three, a player in the form Rhodes is in, could certainly have been useful for Darren Moore's side.

However, there is now no chance that such a pattern events can materialise, with Blackpool boss Critchley confirming on Tuesday that the window within which the Terriers could have recalled Rhodes, has now expired.

Therefore, it could be argued that one other piece of business done by Huddersfield in the early stages of the January transfer window, may have helped provide a major boost for Blackpool too.

Huddersfield signing Radulovic may have aided Blackpool

On Friday, Huddersfield completed their second signing of this month's market, with the addition of Bojan Radulovic.

The striker joined the Terriers for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal at The John Smith's Stadium.

Radulovic made that move after spending the last two years with Finnish champions HJK Helsinki, where he scored 36 goals in 78 appearances in all competitions.

With confirmation of that move so early in the window, it does feel as though that may have done Blackpool a favour with regards to retaining the services of Rhodes for the rest of the campaign.

Had the Terriers not brought in a striker prior to that recall window for Rhodes closing, then it would surely have made sense for them to bring the Scotsman back from his spell at Bloomfield Road.

That way, Huddersfield would have at least been guaranteed to have added to their attacking options in one way during the window, as opposed to gambling on being able to sign a striker in the latter stages of the market.

Given that is not easily done as clubs get more and more desperate, had they failed to sign a striker such as Radulovic early on this month, and also elected not to recall Rhodes from Blackpool while they had the chance to do so, there is a chance they could have ended the market, having not improved their attacking depth at all during the window.

If things had played out in that way, it could have put the Terriers at even greater risk of relegation from the Championship by failing to add an extra source of goals, while also raising questions for those overseeing things off the pitch, about why that had proven to be the case.

As it is, with Radulovic having been brought through the door quickly at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield could be confident that they had strengthened their forward line, without having to take action by recalling Rhodes from his loan at Blackpool, in what would clearly have been a big blow for the Seasiders.

With all that in mind, it certainly seems as though there is a case to be made that the signing of Bojan Radulovic ought to go down just as well at Blackpool, as it should at Huddersfield Town.