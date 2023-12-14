Highlights Ipswich Town has had an impressive start to the season, sitting at the top of the Championship table after their fourth consecutive victory.

The team largely stuck with the same players from their promotion season in League One, but their summer signings have added depth and quality to the squad.

Gassan Ahadme, a striker who joined Ipswich last year, has struggled for game time and is currently on loan at Cambridge United. Ipswich may look to cash in on him in January if he continues his good form.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have seamlessly made the step up to the second tier, spending much of the season so far in the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich secured their fourth consecutive victory as they beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, with goals from George Hirst and Sam Morsy turning the game around after Yaser Asprilla had given the Hornets the lead.

The victory moved Kieran McKenna's side to the top of the Championship table ahead of Leicester City's game against Millwall on Wednesday night, and after Leeds United were beaten at Sunderland, they are now 10 points clear of the third-placed Whites.

Ipswich's remarkable start to the season is even more impressive when you consider that McKenna has largely stuck with the same players that achieved promotion from League One last season.

The Tractor Boys brought in seven new players this summer to add depth and quality to the squad, and their business has largely been a success.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

McKenna's recruitment since his arrival at Portman Road in December 2021 has largely been excellent, but one signing that did not work out was the addition of striker Gassan Ahadme.

After scoring five goals in eight games for Burton Albion at the start of last season, Ahadme joined Ipswich last September, but it did not work out for him in Suffolk.

Ahadme struggled for game time, scoring just once in eight appearances for the club, and he returned to Burton Albion on loan in January.

The 23-year-old departed temporarily once again this summer, joining Cambridge United on a season-long loan, and after performing well for the U's so far, Ipswich could look to cash in on him in January.

Ipswich Town facing big Gassan Ahadme decision in January

Ahadme made an excellent start to life at Cambridge, scoring two goals in his first two league games, and after a tough few months, he is beginning to find his form again.

The striker has scored four goals in his last four league games, including a late brace in the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday to secure a point for the U's in Neil Harris' first game in charge.

It seems unlikely that Ahadme has a future at Ipswich with the likes of George Hirst, Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and Freddie Ladapo at the club, and promotion to the Premier League would likely see the Tractor Boys pursue some ambitious targets in the forward areas, pushing him further down the pecking order.

With that in mind, a permanent departure from Portman Road seems inevitable in the not-too-distant future, and if Ahadme maintains his current form, the Tractor Boys could look to take advantage and cash in on him in January.

It is unclear whether Ipswich have the option to recall Ahadme from his loan spell at Cambridge, but if they do, it could make sense to bring him back and sell him, and with 18 months left on his contract, it is their best opportunity to secure the maximum possible fee for his services.

It is easy to see why the Tractor Boys took a gamble on Ahadme last summer, but it has not worked out for either party, and with many League One clubs likely to be in the market for strikers in January, it could be the perfect time for Ipswich to sanction a permanent exit.