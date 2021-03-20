January arrival reveals phone call that saw him join Derby on deadline day

Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi has revealed that a phone call from Derby County boss Wayne Rooney was key to his deadline day move.

The central defender was one of a string of signings that the Rams made on the 1st of February, with the East Midlands club having spent much of the window under a transfer embargo.

Mengi has fought his way into Rooney’s side in recent weeks and was one of the half time substitutions that helped them turn the game around against Brentford in midweek.

Speaking to the Man United website, the 18-year-old discussed the series of events that led to him moving to Pride Park on deadline day.

He said: “I was speaking to most of the lads really, when it was coming to the time of making a decision, and they said it will be good for me to go out and have a different type of experience because obviously I’ve played Premier League 2 and I think I did well in that.

“So I needed the next step and a new challenge. I think it’s all fallen into place at the right time for me.

“The move was done quite fast actually. It as around the end of the deadline, a deadline-day one I think, and Wayne just rang me and said it how it is, like he was interested in getting me to Derby.

“I said ‘yes’ straight away. For me, it was a no-brainer. That is how it came about.”

Mengi’s performances at Derby certainly seem to have impressed his parent club because he penned a new long-term deal at Old Trafford earlier this week.

He seems to have impressed Rooney as well, with the former Red Devils captain revealing he was going to look into re-signing him for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict

Rooney is a Man United legend, so it’s no huge surprise to hear that his phonecall played a key role in Mengi’s move to Pride Park.

Even so, you feel Rams fans will love to hear the 18-year-old’s description of events.

It’ll surely give them hope that Rooney and his reputation in the game will be able to bring in some more exciting talent in the summer window, particularly if he gets the proper backing from the club.

After a strong start to life with the Rams, keeping hold of Mengi for 2021/22 seems as though it would be a great bit of business too.