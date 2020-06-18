Jansson in: The Brentford XI we expect Frank to play v Fulham on Saturday

The Sky Bet Championship returns this weekend and one of the biggest games to take place sees a west London derby between Fulham and Brentford played out on Saturday lunchtime.

The pair are going for promotion this season and will want to secure play-off places as quickly as possible, though the top two isn’t out of reach just yet.

Here, then, we’re taking a look at the XI that Thomas Frank could well field to try and get three points from this match:

David Raya is bound to start in goal after having a good season since joining the club.

Frank has the ability to switch his tactical formations up a little bit so it remains to be seen how exactly the Bees shape-up, but the personnel should be something a long the lines of the above.

Pontus Jansson is back in alongside Ethan Pinnock and that factor cannot be ignored in terms of how important for the Bees he could be.

In Dalsgaard and Henry at full-back, the Bees have two very good players and they’ll be eager to keep the wide-men of Fulham quiet.

Christian Norgaard has an important job in midfield as the Bees look to win the battle for possession, whilst it’ll then be up to Josh Dasilva and Emiliano Marcondes to get the ball into the front three.

Up top, it’s the usual suspects.

Fulham have good attackers but the chemistry that Brentford’s have is unrivalled in this league.

They’ll be eager to fire the Bees to promotion at the end of this season and winning this weekend will be a big step in the right direction.