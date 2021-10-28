Janoi Donacien issues honest view on his time at Ipswich Town so far

Ipswich Town have finally begun to settle in to the current League One season and are now back up into the top half of the table – and one man who has certainly impressed for the Tractor Boys is Janoi Donacien who has told the East Anglian Daily Times that it’s ‘good that people are getting to see what he can do now.’

The defender has been a mainstay in the side so far this year, featuring in 13 games and managing three assists from the right hand side of the field.

In his side’s superb win against Portsmouth, he was arguably one of the best players on the pitch with two assists and he created more chances than anyone else on the field despite playing in defence.

The player has spent a lot of time out on loan at Ipswich, having spent time at Fleetwood in the last campaign and, before that, being shipped out to Accrington Stanley.

Although he did feature for the Tractor Boys before, it seems as though this year he has finally become a key player for them – and theres unlikely to be any more short-term deals away anytime soon.

Instead, Donacien has now become a regular first-team player – and he’s told the East Anglian Daily Times just how glad he is that he can now showcase his ability for Ipswich. He said: “That’s football. One minute you’re there, one minute you’re in the shadows somewhere.

“It’s good that people are getting to see what I can do now. I came here hoping to hit the ground running at a big club in the Championship and obviously things haven’t worked out how I wanted them to.

“But hopefully now is a time I can show people what I can do. I came to a great club wanting to do well and I still do. It’s just about picking yourself back up after you take knocks. That’s not just football, it’s general life.”

Donacien has certainly shown what he is capable of so far, as he has been one of the standout players for the Tractor Boys so far this campaign. He’ll be hoping then that he can continue to shine for them for the remainder of the campaign.

The Verdict

Janoi Donacien has proven he can be a solid defender in League One both on his loan spells and now during his stay in the first team at Ipswich.

He’s been vital to them so far this year and they’ll be eager to hold onto him going forward.

The 27-year-old has been commanding and reliable for Paul Cook’s side this term and he’s proving he can be a top talent at this level.

If he can repeat these performances regularly, then he could be a contender as one of their players of the season.