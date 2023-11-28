Highlights Leicester City must not underestimate Sheffield Wednesday despite the difference in class, says Jannik Vestergaard.

The two sides face each other at Hillsborough tomorrow evening.

The Foxes are the firm favourites to win this game.

Leicester City centre-back Jannik Vestergaard has warned his side against underestimating Sheffield Wednesday ahead of tomorrow's clash at Hillsborough, speaking to the Foxes' media team.

The visitors will be full of confidence heading into this clash following their 2-0 win against Watford at the weekend, with Enzo Maresca's side managing to recover from back-to-back defeats suffered before the international break.

Despite these defeats, they have been excellent for much of the campaign, winning all but three of their league matches this term.

This has allowed them to climb to the top of the Championship table and they are now three points clear of Ipswich Town following the Tractor Boys' loss on Saturday.

They will be firm favourites to win three points again tomorrow with the quality of players they have - and Jamie Vardy won't be short of confidence after scoring a brace following some surprising misses against the Hornets.

The Foxes also have other game-changers in their squad including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - and the league leaders have been more than good enough on the road to be confident ahead of their trip to South Yorkshire.

Their opponents currently sit at the bottom of the second-tier table after securing just six points from 17 league games and scoring just eight goals in the process.

At the moment, Danny Rohl's side look destined to suffer relegation back to League One less than a year after getting themselves out of the third tier, which will be extremely disappointing for their supporters.

Considering the off-field noise that Dejphon Chansiri has created though, it's no surprise that they aren't doing very well.

What did Jannik Vestergaard warn his Leicester City teammates about ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash?

Despite the gulf in class between the two sides, Vestergaard believes he and his teammates can't go into this clash thinking it will be easy.

The defender said: "I don’t think there are any easy games in football. Everyone’s here for a reason and have a lot of qualities, otherwise they wouldn’t be here at all.

Related James Justin makes Leicester City admission following recent defeats Justin spoke candidly about the effects of the Foxes' winning run.

"I know their manager. I worked with him at Southampton and he has a very good football mind on him. It’s a team we cannot underestimate, and I expect them to be coming at us.

"It’s a very difficult game away from home against a very big football club. They will want to beat us for sure."

Which Sheffield Wednesday players do Leicester City need to keep an eye on?

The Owls have plenty of talented players.

George Byers scored at the weekend and can be an attacking asset in midfield, along with Bary Bannan who can operate quite comfortably at this level and make a difference for his team.

Anthony Musaba has also shone at times - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Bailey Cadamarteri come on and make a difference at some point.

The latter is still young - but is proving to be a prolific scorer and may become a real asset for the senior side sooner rather than later.

Leicester have the quality across the pitch to contain the Owls though.