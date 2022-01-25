Jan Paul van Hecke sends message to Blackburn Rovers fans after club’s latest triumph

Blackburn Rovers defender Jan Paul van Hecke has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s fans following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

Rovers managed to return to winning ways yesterday following their recent defeat to Hull City as they beat Middlesbrough at Ewood Park.

In the absence of Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher stepped up to the mark for Blackburn by netting what turned out to be the winning goal in this fixture in the 76th minute.

Gallagher capitalised on an error by Paddy McNair and slotted past goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Middlesbrough missed a great opportunity to level proceedings as Matt Crooks headed a free-kick over the bar from close-range.

Aaron Connolly also saw an effort narrowly miss the target in the closing stages of the game as Blackburn held on to secure a vital victory.

As a result of this triumph, Rovers moved into the automatic promotion places in the Championship as they leapfrogged AFC Bournemouth in the standings.

Following the clash, van Hecke took to Instagram to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during this fixture.

The defender posted: “Big team performance.

“Fans unreal.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a crucial victory for Blackburn in their quest to secure a return to the Premier League later this year as Middlesbrough were in fine form heading into this fixture.

Providing that Rovers use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in the coming months, there is no reason why they cannot push on under the guidance of Tony Mowbray.

van Hecke managed to help his side keep a clean-sheet against Boro by winning two aerial duels, blocking one shot and making one interception at Ewood Park (as per WhoScored).

By delivering another assured display against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this weekend, the defender could potentially retain his place in Blackburn’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.