Jan Paul van Hecke makes admission about his future next season with Brighton after Blackburn Rovers loan spell

After a strong season in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers last season, Jan Paul van Hecke has been training with parent club Brighton this summer ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old had a regular part to play in the Rovers side last season making 31 league appearances and he is now hoping to make the step up to Premier League football.

Graham Potter has defensive decisions to make ahead of the new season though with van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Matt Clarke, Joel Veltman and Adam Webster all wanting a place in the first team.

van Hecke is hoping his performances in pre-season games and training so far will have helped his case as he told Sussex World: “Hopefully I can do very well and maybe I can go for my chance.

“Yes it is [my aim to be part of the first team squad] but it depends also on how it goes.”

Despite setting his sights high, the Netherlands U21 international hasn’t ruled out another loan move if he can’t break through to Potter’s first team this summer as he said: “If you see maybe another loan or you need to go somewhere then I can. But if I can see I am close to the team and help and get minutes then of course, but the manager needs to see that as well.

“But I am really looking forward to it and I have a lot of confidence.”

The Verdict:

Despite being just 22-years-old, it seems as though the van Hecke has a mature head on his shoulders and this is a sensible way to look at next season.

The defender did impress during his time on loan with Blackburn last season so it’s no surprise that he has been training with his parent club and is keen to impress in the top flight.

However, if he’s in a position where he won’t be getting guaranteed game time for Brighton next year then it makes sense for him to go on the right loan move in the Championship again so he can continue to play regular football and develop his game at a good level.

If he was looking for a loan move to the second tier next season, it’s yet to be seen whether Rovers would make a move again but given he knows the club well and was a popular figure, it may be an arrangement that works for both parties.