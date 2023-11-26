Highlights Jamie Vardy has been an incredible servant for Leicester City and has played a crucial role in the club's success, including winning the Premier League title.

However, Vardy's ability to score goals has declined in recent seasons, and with his contract expiring soon and his high salary, Leicester may consider parting ways with him.

If Leicester secures promotion back to the Premier League, it would be fitting for Vardy to end his career with the club on a high note by achieving another promotion.

Leicester City continue their Championship journey as they aim to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking

The Foxes were relegated from the top-flight last term under the combination of Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith, with Enzo Maresca now tasked with bouncing the club straight back to the big time.

One player who has remained a constant throughout the highs and lows is Jamie Vardy, who has been an incredible servant at the King Power Stadium.

The 36-year-old enters his 12th season at the club and has produced many magical moments in the East Midlands over his stint, but does he still have a future under Maresca?

What is Jamie Vardy’s contract situation?

Vardy signed a two-year contract extension at Leicester in August last year, meaning his current deal expires next summer.

The former Fleetwood Town striker is on an estimated £140,000 per week according to Capology, so Leicester may be tempted to part ways with Vardy in order to spend those funds elsewhere.

How has Jamie Vardy performed for Leicester City?

The Sheffield-born forward was given an opportunity to impress in the Championship back in 2012 after he was signed by the Foxes from non-league outfit Fleetwood Town.

Despite struggling in his first season in the second-tier, Vardy hit a prolific run of form the following term under Nigel Pearson which would see the side become Championship champions. Vardy scored 16 league goals in that campaign, earning him a shot at top-flight football.

Vardy would play a crucial role in retaining the Foxes' Premier League status, with key goals in a 5-3 win over Manchester United and a 3-2 victory away at West Bromwich Albion earning Leicester a 14th place finish.

The following season would be the most magnificent in Leicester's history and Vardy's career, as his 24 goals inspired City to lift the Premier League title and stun world football.

Vardy would go on to break personal records by scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League matches, toppling Ruud van Nistelrooy's tally.

The 36-year-old celebrated a four-year contract by netting 17 times for club and country during the 2016/17 season, including two in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Vardy continued his goalscoring form with 18 strikes in the 2018/19 season before reaching a century of Leicester goals against Crystal Palace in July 2020.

The summer included more personal honours for Vardy, who won the clubs’ Player and Players' Player of the Season prizes, before scooping the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of 2019/20 with 23 goals.

Another 17 goals in all competitions followed in 2020/21 – a campaign which included Vardy adding the FA Cup to his honours list at the club. He would also go on to secure an FA Community Shield title in August 2021.

In 2021/22, he reached 150 goals for the club after netting at Brighton and has hurled himself into the top 10 for all-time appearance makers at Leicester.

A significant dip in form in front of goal last season for Vardy resulted in Leicester’s subsequent relegation back down to the Championship, but the forward will look to contribute enough goals to push the club back among England’s elite.

Does Jamie Vardy have a Leicester City future?

With so many incredible accomplishments for Leicester, Vardy will undoubtedly go down as a Leicester legend for his longevity and consistent goalscoring over the last decade.

However, as Vardy enters his late thirties, his prowess to hit the back of the net has dwindled in the last couple of seasons, with the frontman being rotated in the forward line between the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka.

If the Foxes secured promotion back to the Premier League this season, the club should be concerned about Vardy’s ability to score enough goals to help them survive given his poor run last time out.

Matched with his hefty salary, Vardy doesn’t look like an appealing option to keep hold of with his contract coming to an end, and it would be surprising to see him nail down a regular starting spot as the end of his career ticks down.

From this, Leicester should do all they can to get back to the big time so Vardy can end his Foxes career on the perfect note with another promotion on his CV, which would be fitting for someone who has shown immense loyalty and dedication to the club.