Highlights Jamie Vardy's future at Leicester City is uncertain as he faces potential transfer interest from Everton and overseas clubs.

Everton has prioritized signing a new striker and Vardy is a potential option for them, along with Kelechi Iheanacho.

Despite interest from Saudi Arabian side Khaleej FC and Turkish club Trabzonspor, Vardy has rejected those moves and Leicester's new manager, Enzo Maresca, wants to keep him at the club. He has one year remaining on his contract.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is facing an uncertain future this summer.

Vardy joined the Foxes from then non-league side Fleetwood Town for a reported fee of £1 million in May 2012 and he has enjoyed an illustrious spell at the club, winning the Championship title in 2014, the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021.

The 36-year-old endured a frustrating campaign last season as he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 42 appearances in all competitions as Leicester were relegated from the Premier League.

What is the latest on Jamie Vardy's Leicester City future?

With Vardy attracting significant transfer interest from elsewhere, we rounded up all the latest news regarding the striker.

Everton interest in Vardy

According to Football Transfers, Vardy is on Everton's list of targets.

The Toffees have reportedly made the signing of a new striker a priority this summer, with Vardy emerging as a potential option.

Everton were keen on Vardy last January and have reignited their interest, while Lyon's Moussa Dembele is also under consideration.

Sean Dyche is in need of attacking reinforcements after his side finished as the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League last season with just 34 goals to their name.

The Toffees have allowed Ellis Simms to join Coventry City and Neal Maupay could also be sold, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injury in recent seasons.

Vardy's team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho is also on Everton's radar, as per Football Insider.

Vardy rejects Saudi Arabia move

Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett claimed last month that Vardy had rejected a move to Saudi Arabian side Khaleej FC.

The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves have all made the switch to Saudi Arabia this summer, with the huge wages on offer proving tempting for many players.

But Vardy has turned down the opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League side as the move would not suit him and his family.

Vardy is attracting overseas interest this summer, with Turkish outlet Fanatik reporting that Trabzonspor have made an "official offer" for Vardy which is being "evaluated" by the Foxes and "negotiations are continuing".

What is Maresca's stance on Vardy leaving Leicester?

New Leicester manager Enzo Maresca has been full of praise for Vardy and revealed his desire to keep him at the club.

"I’ve talked with Jamie a few times already," Maresca told Leicestershire Live. "We didn’t talk about that (the offer from Saudi Arabia). But at the moment, he is our player and we are happy if he is going to stay. This is the only thing I can say.

"To be honest, I don’t think so (he needs convincing). I spoke with him a few times and he was relaxed. He did not have any worries about leaving, so I don’t think so.

"He is an unbelievable player.

"Hopefully he can stay with us. This is the most important thing. He’s a main player. He will be an example for all of the team-mates, so we are very happy to have him."

How long does Jamie Vardy have left on his Leicester contract?

Vardy has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium and as he seems to be a key part of Maresca's plans, the Foxes could decide against cashing in on him this summer.