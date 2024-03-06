Highlights Vardy's goal gave Leicester City much-needed confidence for their title run-in after a difficult period of form.

The win against Sunderland was crucial in securing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Maresca praised his team's effort in an "ugly" win, highlighting the importance of grinding out results in tough times.

Jamie Vardy has addressed Leicester City fans after their win over Sunderland on Tuesday evening - and it will give them confidence ahead of the title run-in.

A huge three points on the north east coast was settled by Vardy's early strike, and with Ipswich Town and Leeds United both winning in home games, it could be a result that goes a long way to securing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. 1

0 huge games will decide their fate, and Vardy alluded to as such on social media.

What Jamie Vardy said after Leicester's win over Sunderland

Having lost their previous three games in the Championship, the pressure was on the Foxes to secure a positive result in their bid for the second-tier title - and they duly delivered in what could have been a tricky test in the north east.

Vardy grabbed the only goal in what was a tense game at the Stadium of Light - and the Leicester City legend gave a four-word reaction to the win against Mike Dodds' men.

He said on Instagram: "That’s more like it 💙", in response to the poor run of form that Leicester had been on of recent.

How Leicester City's win over Sunderland panned out

With Leicester needing an upheaval from their poor form, they went with an older starting XI that boasted vast Premier League experience.

The likes of Hamza Choudhury, Conor Coady, Wout Faes, Harry Winks and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall formed a strong base behind a youthful attack, though it was 37-year-old Vardy that was the spearhead and that proved to be a superb decision from Maresca, who left Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka on the bench.

The Foxes dominated the match early on, and whilst a Sunderland resurgence happened in the closing stages of the first half, it was Vardy’s goal that separated the two clubs at the interval - and whilst a mediocre period in the second half followed, but Sunderland will feel aggrieved not to score after they controlled most of the second half.

Sofascore rated Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen as the man of the match, which paints a story of defensive sturdiness - but it was Vardy’s goal after a quarter of an hour that took the share of the spoils.

What Enzo Maresca said after Leicester City's win over Sunderland

Maresca will have been keen to avoid a fourth loss in a row - though he was happy with how his team conducted himself after a huge win at the Stadium of Light.

The Italian said to the BBC: "Very important victory, especially after the three defeats.

"We won the game in an ugly way but, in this moment, it's important winning in this way. It's part of the process to improve as a team. In the past three defeats we played much much better, created more chances, but at the end we lost the game.

Sunderland vs Leicester City - match stats Sunderland Leicester Possession 49% 51% Shots 17 10 Shots on target 6 6 Expected goals (xG) 0.73 1.32

"First half, we create again many, many chances, at the end we won this game. In the second half, we were a little bit tired. We are at the end of the season, day by day I am more in love with the team because they do an unbelievable effort.

"We have many players that in the past few years didn't play a lot and now they are playing so much at the end of the season. It's normal that some of them can be tired - but now it's important that we recover energy and go again Saturday."