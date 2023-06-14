Jamie Vardy has enjoyed some fantastic highs at Leicester City, but last season’s relegation was a real disappointment for the experienced striker to endure.

Relegation to the Championship was confirmed on the final day of the campaign, despite the Foxes running out as winners against West Ham United, ending a nine-year stint in England’s top-flight.

Naturally, the forward’s future at the King Power Stadium is now in doubt as it remains to be seen if Vardy ventures into the second tier with his Leicester teammates.

Here, we take a look at the latest news surrounding Vardy’s future at Leicester and what the immediate future could possibly hold.

What is the latest news on Vardy's Leicester future?

Vardy has proven to be an extremely influential member of the Leicester squad during his time at the King Power Stadium, but it remains to be seen if he will follow his side into their new Championship venture.

No rumours linking him with a Premier League return, or within Europe have surfaced as of yet, and it will be interesting to see if he is to generate admiring glances.

As per a report from The Sun, the Foxes are interested in a move for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, whose electric pace and constant movement will naturally draw Vardy comparisons.

Yates scored 14 goals and registered 4 assists in the Championship last season.

Yates could be considered as a Vardy replacement, if he is to head on for pastures new this summer, with Leicester perhaps ensuring they have all bases covered, in case a late departure was to take place.

There are lots of integral first-teamers who are either expected to leave, or who could generate a lot of interest, meaning there may be a real desire to keep hold of Vardy if the existing squad is decimated after relegation into the EFL.

What other factors could determine the future of Vardy?

Besides potential interest from other clubs and the possibility of seeing lots of other players depart, the front man's wages could be extremely high when comparing to the rest of the Championship.

Also, as alluded to when mentioning Yates, the quality of potential replacements, that are attainable, could also play a significant role in what the future holds for the 36-year-old.

Leicester are also continuing with their managerial search, with the tactical demands and general style of play, both being factors that could determine whether or not the Foxes will entertain any offers for the Premier League winner.