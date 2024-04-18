Highlights Leicester City faces competition from teams like Ipswich Town and Southampton in the automatic promotion race.

Key players like Harry Winks and James Justin will have to deliver strong performances against West Brom.

Maintaining goal-scoring momentum with players like Issahaku Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi remains crucial for Leicester City.

Leicester City will be looking to take control of the automatic promotion race as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes are currently in a race to finish in the top two, a race that looked to be just themselves, Ipswich Town and Leeds United but has now seen Southampton back in the mix.

Apart from the Saints, all the other sides have really hit a poor run of form in the moment it matters, as the three sides have all failed to win their last two league games.

At one stage, Leicester looked set to lead the way once again, but a run of back-to-back defeats has meant they’ve slipped back into second place.

So, Enzo Maresca’s side come into this game on 88 points, one behind Ipswich and one ahead of Leeds, with a game in hand on both sides, which evidently comes against Southampton.

The Foxes will be looking to end their winless run on Saturday, but it won’t be a given, as they welcome a Baggies side who still need to confirm their place in this season’s play-offs.

As the game approaches, here we have looked at the possible starting XI for Leicester against West Brom…

GK: Mads Hermansen

Mads Hermansen has been Leicester City’s number one choice in goal all season, with him missing just one Championship game all season.

That is unlikely to change for the rest of the season; therefore, the 23-year-old will be in goal again on Saturday.

RB: Ricardo Pereira

Ricardo Pereira is another player who has been a consistent regular in this Leicester team, with him missing just a handful of games.

Maresca will be keen for his senior players to stand up in this run-in, and Pereira will likely be someone the Italian calls upon.

CB: Wout Faes

Wout Faes has been a key component in the Foxes backline this season, helping the club concede the second-fewest goals in the league.

The Belgian’s form may have dipped as of late, but it is likely the Leicester boss will rely on him once again for this important game.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard

Faes and Jannik Vestergaard have formed quite a strong relationship this season; as mentioned, only Leeds United have conceded more goals than the Foxes.

So, while Maresca has options to bring in other defenders, the Danish international will likely keep his place in the team.

LB: James Justin

James Justin has more or less made the left-back slot his own this season, as the Championship side don’t have a left-sided full-back.

Justin has also been used at right-back throughout the season, but it is likely he will continue at left-back for this game, looking to add to his two goals and two assists this season.

CM: Harry Winks

Harry Winks has arguably been Leicester’s most important player this season, with the midfielder starting all 41 league games he has been available for.

The midfielder will likely be relied upon in this game, as Maresca will know his side needs to come out on top in midfield if they are going to get all three points against West Brom.

CM: Dennis Praet

Wilfred Ndidi started in midfield with Winks against Plymouth Argyle, but this could be where Maresca changes things.

Ndidi was brought off early in the second half for Dennis Praet, and the Belgian could be in line for a start in this game.

The 29-year-old was on the fringes in the first part of the season but has found himself being used more by Maresca in recent weeks.

RW: Issahaku Fatawu

Issahaku Fatawu has really impressed in his first season in English football, as while he hasn’t got on the scoresheet many times, he has been very key in creating chances.

The winger has an impressive 10 assists to his name, and he will be keen to add to that before the end of this campaign.

CAM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Along with Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been another key individual for Leicester this season.

The midfielder has 12 goals and 13 assists to his name in 41 league games, and if the Foxes are going to get automatic promotion, you would expect Dewsbury-Hall to have a big say in it.

LW: Stephy Mavididi

Stephy Mavididi has been another signing at the club that has paid off, as the winger has really played a part in Leicester’s campaign.

Mavididi has 12 goals to his name, with his latest coming in the win over Birmingham City, so he will be looking to get back on the scoresheet and help Leicester return to the Premier League.

ST: Jamie Vardy

Patson Daka started up front in the defeat to Plymouth, so Maresca could return to a trusted foe in Jamie Vardy on Saturday.

The 37-year-old has been used sporadically in this campaign but still has 14 goals to his name, and given their recent form, they need players like Vardy stepping up at this critical point.