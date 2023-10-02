Highlights Leicester City continued their excellent form with a huge win against Blackburn Rovers, putting them at the top of the Championship table.

Jamie Vardy's goal not only secured three points, but also potentially solidified his place in the starting lineup.

It's hard to see many teams stopping Leicester and they have a real chance of going unbeaten for the majority of the season.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy commended a huge win for his side on social media following their game at Blackburn Rovers, taking to X.

The Foxes have managed to continue their excellent run of form following the international break, with Enzo Maresca's side losing just two games all season.

Considering one of those defeats came against Liverpool at Anfield, Maresca and his team can be extremely pleased with their work so far, with the Midlands outfit now sitting at the top of the Championship table.

They will be looking to keep their unbeaten league run going for as long as possible, with their last loss in the second tier coming against Hull City just before the international break, and they arguably deserved to get a point or three out of that game.

What happened during Blackburn Rovers v Leicester City?

Coming into this game, Leicester had the chance to go top and it looked as though they were going to enjoy a good afternoon when Wout Faes headed in early on.

However, Sam Szmodics took advantage of Mads Hermansen's unforced error to equalise in the ninth minute.

Thankfully for the Foxes, Vardy was able to step up to the plate before the half-hour mark to allow the visitors to take the lead again at Ewood Park, with Wilfred Ndidi's pass allowing the former England international to fire the ball home from close range.

And Maresca's side added another two goals late on, with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring from the penalty spot before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall executed an excellent dink to seal a 4-1 victory for the Lancashire side.

What did Jamie Vardy say following Leicester's win at Blackburn?

Vardy will have been delighted to have got himself on the scoresheet again, with the Englishman proving that he can still do a job for his team at 36.

Not only has his goal potentially allowed him to retain his place in the starting lineup - but it was also a vital one in helping Leicester to secure another three points.

This win was important because it allowed them to overtake Ipswich Town in the table - and on paper - this will have been seen as one of their more difficult games in the second tier.

Taking to X after the game, Vardy posted: "What a win, another 3 points on the road."

Can Leicester City be stopped?

It's hard to see many teams stopping Leicester at the moment.

Fair play to Hull because they did extremely well to beat the Foxes by exploiting their vulnerability in transition and then defending well for much of the game, especially during the latter stages.

That's the only way most teams in the division will have any real chance of securing three points against Maresca's side.

However, Leicester will only improve defensively in the coming months and because they will improve in a lot of areas throughout the season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them go unbeaten for the vast majority of the campaign.

Wins are more important than draws, especially with Ipswich and others still on their tail, but remaining unbeaten will give them plenty of confidence.

And at the moment, you would definitely back them to go on and win the title with Leeds United and Southampton not having the smoothest of seasons thus far.