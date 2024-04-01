Highlights Leicester City bounced back in style with a crucial win over Norwich City, securing three massive points.

Jamie Vardy's goal sealed the victory after fans had put pressure on the team following a difficult month.

The win moved Leicester back to the top of the Championship, boosting their promotion push and confidence for the run-in.

Jamie Vardy revealed his delight as Leicester City picked up a ‘massive’ three points against Norwich City on Easter Monday.

Leicester City bounce back in style

The Foxes have endured a very difficult month, which saw them pick up just four points from six games heading into the clash against the Canaries at the King Power Stadium.

As a result, the chasing pack had caught up, and Enzo Maresca’s men now face a real battle to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

The loss at Bristol City on Good Friday saw a section of the fans turn on the players, so there was pressure on the group going into the Norwich game.

But, despite conceding the first goal, Leicester put in an assured display, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Stephy Mavididi completing the turnaround, before Vardy sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Jamie Vardy sends Leicester City message

Even though Vardy’s legendary status at Leicester is confirmed no matter what, the spotlight had turned on the striker after he spurned several relatively straightforward chances at Ashton Gate.

Maresca dropped the 37-year-old to the bench for Norwich’s visit, but he came on as a substitute and made a big contribution with the goal, which he lashed home from close range after good work by Harry Winks.

And, taking to Instagram, Vardy shared his relief and happiness with a message to the fans.

“THREE. MASSIVE. POINTS. Enjoy the rest of your Easter Weekend!”

The win moved Leicester back to the top of the Championship ahead of the evening fixtures involving Ipswich Town and Leeds United, although Leicester do have a game in hand on both, which could be key over the next month or so.

Leicester City’s promotion push

This felt like a huge win for Leicester, as there was real pressure on the group heading into the game, and that only increased when Gabriel Sara had put Maresca’s side one down.

Yet, they responded in style, and not only did they get the victory, but they also played some brilliant football, so they fully merited the win against a good team.

Dewsbury-Hall looked back to his best in the middle of the park, with Mavididi a constant threat down the left flank, whilst the team looked a lot more solid defensively as well.

To top it off, Vardy also got on the scoresheet, which was great for him considering his rare bad day in front of goal against the Robins.

Of course, it’s only one game, but Maresca will be very pleased with the performance, and it should give the side more confidence as they head into the run-in.

Leicester City's Remaning Fixtures Date Opponent Venue 6th April Birmingham City King Power Stadium 9th April Millwall The Den 12th April Plymouth Argyle Home Park 20th April West Brom King Power Stadium 23rd April Southampton King Power Stadium 27th April Preston Deepdale 4th May Blackburn Rovers King Power Stadium

Now, it’s about building on that, and Leicester are back in action on Saturday when they host a Birmingham City side that are fighting to stay in the Championship under Gary Rowett.

Blues enjoyed a crucial win themselves as they beat Preston, but they still have work to do to avoid dropping to the third tier.