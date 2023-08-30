Highlights Timothy Castagne has left Leicester City to join Fulham in a reported £15 million deal, adding to the list of key players departing after relegation.

Castagne thanked Leicester for the highlights of his career, including winning the FA Cup, and Jamie Vardy responded with a message of support.

Despite Castagne's departure, Leicester has made a positive start to the season and remains a favorite for automatic promotion in the Championship.

Jamie Vardy has led the response to Timothy Castagne’s goodbye message to Leicester City.

The Belgian has departed the Foxes after three years at the club, departing just ahead of the close of the transfer window.

The defender has joined Premier League side Fulham in a deal worth a reported £15 million.

This is yet another sale for Leicester this summer involving a big fee received, having also earned big figures for Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

This is the consequence of suffering relegation to the Championship, with a number of key players departing Leicestershire over the last couple of months.

What has Timothy Castagne said about his Leicester City exit?

Castagne posted on social media his goodbye message to the club following the agreement between Fulham and Leicester.

The 27-year-old completed the switch to Craven Cottage, taking the time to thank Leicester for helping him achieve some of the highlights of his career.

“It’s with pride and honour that I have worn this shirt for 3 seasons,” wrote Castagne, via Instagram.

“We’ve accomplished one of the greatest moments of my career, winning the FA Cup.

“We had some ups and downs but I have so many great memories and I will carry all these beautiful moments with my teammates and fans in my heart.

“I want to wish you all the best.”

This led to a response from Vardy, who replied: “All the best timmmmmmmy.”

Castagne made 91 league appearances during his three years at the King Power Stadium, helping Leicester to 5th, 8th and 18th place finishes in the Premier League.

He contributed five goals and six assists from full back, also playing a key role in the team’s FA Cup triumph in 2021 under Brendan Rodgers.

Castagne did not feature for Enzo Maresca’s side this season, likely in order to not jeopardise a potential transfer exit.

How has the summer been for Leicester City?

Leicester now have just a couple of days left in the transfer market to make any response to Castagne’s exit, if one is even planned.

Maresca has overseen a number of changes to the first team squad at Leicester since taking the reins as manager.

The team has made a positive start to life back in the Championship, winning all four of their opening league games.

A 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers also saw the Foxes progress to the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

How big of a loss will Timothy Castagne be for Leicester City?

The team has coped without Castagne quite well in the opening week of the season.

While losing someone of his quality is a blow, it is one that the club should be able to manage over the course of the campaign.

Leicester are still one of the heavy favourites for automatic promotion this year, with their early results indicating that they have every chance of earning a top two spot despite the losses they’ve suffered this summer.

Meanwhile, a move to Fulham is a good opportunity for Castagne to remain in the Premier League at this stage of his career.

The chance to work under Marco Silva should be on that he relishes.