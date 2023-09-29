Highlights Leicester City have made a great start to the season, displaying a new vibrancy under Enzo Maresca.

The predicted starting XI against Blackburn Rovers will showcase the club's new generation of players.

Key players to watch include Mads Hermansen in goal, Jannik Vestergaard in defense, Harry Winks in midfield, and Kasey McAteer on the wing.

What a start Leicester City have had this season.

The Foxes have made a sublime start to their attempt to get back to the Premier League. Under Enzo Maresca, the squad has a new vibrancy about it, with a mix of solid depth and up-and-coming players.

With that level of a squad, they can afford to make changes here and their. They played one of the best teams in the country in Liverpool midweek, and they used a more recognisable team that was littered with former Premier League players.

On Saturday, against Blackburn Rovers, expect to see a Leicester side that is made up of its new generation of players.

Here is our predicted Leicester City starting XI to take on Blackburn.

GK: Mads Hermansen

The Danish goalkeeper, like many of Maresca's signings, has been a breath of fresh air.

There was a lot of debate last year around the turmoil between the sticks for the club, but Hermansen has come in and established himself as the best keeper that Leicester has.

RB: Ricardo Pereira

Pereira looks set to keep his place at right-back for the Blackburn clash.

Rovers have scored 10 goals in their last four games and can hurt teams in transition so the defender may have his work cut out for him.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard

When it comes to centre-backs, Leicester have some brilliant options for a Championship club.

Vestergaard has come back into plans since Maresca's appointment, having struggled for game time under previous managers. He has started to form a good partnership with the next man in this predicted XI.

CB: Wout Faes

Even during last year's troubles, there were signs that the Belgian defender could play to the level he has been at this season. His versatility in which side of the defensive partnership he can play in is massively important to how the new manager wants his team to play.

LB: James Justin

.Justin is in line to start at left-back given Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle's injury.

The defender offers great support to whoever is playing on the wings up front, regardless of what side of the pitch he plays on.

CM: Harry Winks

Bringing in Winks has been a very shrewd move. The formerly out of favour Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is now flourishing in the Midlands.

He's started every game of the Championship season and has played almost every minute of those games.

CM: Wilfried Ndidi

Considering the Foxes' starting group to face Liverpool featured the likes of Marc Albrighton and Conor Coady, it was a surprise to not see the Nigerian start given his experience of playing teams of that calibre.

He provides a nice balance to a midfield that is often very attacking - though he has shown his qualities in attacking areas this season.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall is an essential part of the Leicester team. His performances this season, and even last term, prove that.

His minutes have been a bit inconsistent as of late so this game will be a good opportunity to try and get him firing going into Tuesday night.

RW: Abdul Fatawu

Like fellow loanee Cesare Casadei, the Sporting Lisbon winger hasn't come into the squad as an immediate mainstay. He's only made one start for the club, in the league.

But the Ghanian has created four big chances and has 1 xA (expected assist). He puts others in good positions to do well, and in a game where the opposition are going to carry threat themselves.

ST: Kelechi Iheanacho

This front line is very much a 'horses for courses' front three. Leicester will rarely get the chance to exploit space in behind Blackburn's defence because most of the hosts' players will often be behind the ball.

Iheanacho is a solid poacher and finisher, and those chances are the ones that are most likely to fall to whoever Leicester's number nine is on Saturday. It does mean Jamie Vardy drops out.

LW: Kasey McAteer

The 21-year-old has been so impressive this season. Four goals in your first six Championship appearances isn't bag going.

The wings are probably the only position where Leicester aren't massively strong when it comes to depth. He's been a standout player and doesn't deserve to lose his spot in the starting XI.