Jamie Vardy will go down as one of Leicester City's most iconic players.

The Sheffield-born striker is the Foxes' longest-serving player, having spent 11 and a half years at the King Power Stadium. He has been heavily involved in the club's great success over the last decade, as they famously won the Premier League in shocking fashion, with Vardy scoring 24 goals and assisting eight in the league that season.

The 2015/16 campaign also saw him break records, as he scored at least one goal in 11 consecutive Premier League matches, which broke Ruud Van Nistelrooy's previous record. Overall, Vardy has scored 180 goals in 449 appearances for Leicester City, winning three pieces of silverware and earning legendary status at the King Power Stadium.

This season, at the age of 37, Vardy has continued to be heavily involved, as Leicester have sat at the top of the Championship for the majority of the campaign.

Due to his age, there are obvious questions regarding his future at the club, so Football League World brings you all the details on his current situation.

Jamie Vardy's Leicester City future

At 37 years of age, Vardy's role in the squad is not quite what it used to be, having started less than half of their Championship games this season, but he does not seem ready to quit, and is keen to continue contributing.

Speaking to Leicester City media, the striker stated that, "Obviously, like everyone, you want to be playing as much as you can, but if you’re on the bench and you’re coming on, you have to make sure you make an impact."

"Thirty-seven is just a number. You’re as young as you feel."

"I look after myself, keep myself fit, so I’ll keep going for as long as possible. Football’s a demanding game, it has to be like that, and you just make sure you recover right and get ready for the next game."

We are yet to find out what next season has to offer for Jamie Vardy, but it does appear that he will be looking to carry on playing football in some capacity, whether that is in a Leicester City shirt or not.

Jamie Vardy's weekly wage at Leicester City

As expected, the 37-year-old is Leicester's highest earner at present. According to estimated figures taken from Capology, Vardy earns a weekly salary of £120,000, putting him clear at the top of the Foxes' charts.

Looking at the other high-earners in the squad, Harry Winks is estimated to receive the second-highest wage of £90,000, while Ricardo Pereira and Kelechi Iheanacho earn £80,000 a week, according to Capology.

Despite not being a regular starter for the Foxes this season, Vardy has done more than enough at the club to claim highest-earner status. He has been their starting striker for 11 seasons, scoring regular goals throughout their years of success. His current wage is reflective of that, despite the club being in the Championship.

Jamie Vardy's contract situation at Leicester City

Vardy signed a new deal in the summer of 2022, but that contract is now set to expire at the end of the season.

If the club fail to secure the striker for a further season, he will become a free agent in the summer.

Obviously, at the age of 37, there will be many expecting to see him retire at the end of the season, but that may not be the case. He did miss a month through injury this season, but aside from that, he has looked like a player who still has it in him to perform at a decent level.

His Premier League days may be over, which could see an end to his Leicester career, with the club looking likely for promotion, but he certainly could move elsewhere in the Football League. One destination that would make a lot of sense for Vardy's final club is Sheffield Wednesday, the club he grew up supporting and even playing for until the age of 16.

Whether the Owls are playing Championship or League One football next season, the 37-year-old would be a welcome arrival.