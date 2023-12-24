Highlights Leicester City must ensure Jamie Vardy remains with the club for their promotion run-in.

Leicester may face a dilemma in reinvesting funds if Kelechi Iheanacho is sold in the January transfer window.

Losing Wilfred Ndidi would be a big blow for Leicester as he has played an important role in their dominance this season.

Leicester City are in with a fantastic chance of achieving an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

Ever since dropping down to the second tier in the summer, the Foxes have consistently been one of the two dominant sides in the division, and it would be a surprise were they to be pipped to automatic promotion.

That said, the January transfer window is just around the corner, which could potentially throw up a few curveballs.

As you can see below, the Foxes lost some of their best talent following their drop from the top flight, and no doubt clubs will be eyeing their players once again.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

With that said, below, we've identified and discussed three dilemmas that Enzo Maresca may face at the King Power Stadium next month.

Leicester City January transfer dilemmas

Jamie Vardy

One potential dilemma that Maresca faces revolves around the future of striker Jamie Vardy.

In recent weeks, the former England international has once again been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Vardy reportedly rejected a move there in the summer, but recent reports have suggested that those in the Gulf state have not given up hope of luring the 36-year-old to their growing league.

Now, whilst Vardy is by no means a regular starter this season, he is a regular, and of course, the club captain.

Having been at Leicester since 2012, there really is not much Vardy has not seen as a Foxes player, and having someone with his experience around for the promotion run-in could be crucial.

As such, Enzo Maresca must ensure the 36-year-old remains.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Another dilemma facing Maresca surrounds another of Leicester City's strikers, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Like Vardy, Iheanacho has not featured week in, week out, for the Foxes this season, and has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

Aston Villa are one side keen, for example, and with a contract that expires in the summer, Leicester may be wise to cash in.

Related Aston Villa plotting January transfer move for Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho is attracting attention ahead of the January transfer window

This is where their problem comes in, though, with a potential dilemma when it comes to reinvesting those funds.

The striker market is an extremely tough one in the Championship, and it will be very hard to bring in a player on the same level as Iheanacho, who has shown Premier League quality in his career.

Furthermore, following a potential sale of Iheanacho, clubs would know the Foxes have cash and therefore could hold out for inflated fees, making it more difficult for the club to do business.

It's certainly a possible dilemma on the horizon for Maresca and those in charge of transfers at the club.

Wilfred Ndidi

Last but not least, the last player around which a potential dilemma at Leicester City could arise is Wilfred Ndidi.

Like his teammates above, Ndidi has been linked with a King Power Stadium exit as January approaches, with the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich touted as potential destinations for the Nigerian international.

Turning down such moves would be difficult given Leicester's current Championship status, but, losing Ndidi would be a big blow.

When fit, he tends to feature in midfield for the Foxes and therefore, has arguably played an important role in their dominance this season.

Like Vardy, too, Ndidi is very experienced having been at the club for quite some time now.